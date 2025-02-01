Trump orders strikes on IS targets in Somalia

The United States has conducted air strikes on IS targets in Somalia, President Donald Trump confirmed on social media.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he ordered military airstrikes on a senior "Islamic State" attack planner and others from the terror network in Somalia.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump said on Truth Social. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

Strikes occurred in coordination with Somalia's government

The strikes were carried out in the Golis Mountains, a range on the northern coast of the Somali Peninsula, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, adding that the mission was coordinated with Somalia's government.

An official in the Somali president's office, speaking on condition of anonymity and reported on by Reuters, said Somalia's government backed the strikes.

"Somalia cannot be a safe haven for terrorists," said the official.

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that "multiple" operatives were killed in the operation. In its assessment, the Pentagon said that no civilians were harmed in the strikes.

