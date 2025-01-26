Trump orders sanctions on Colombia over deportation flights

PoliticsUnited States of America
Trump orders sanctions on Colombia over deportation flightsJanuary 26, 2025
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Sunday he was ordering punitive tariffs and travel bans on Colombia, among other retaliatory steps.
The move was triggered by Colombia refusing landing permission for at least two US deportation flights.
"These measures are just the beginning," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States."
kb/dj (dpa, AFP, Reuters)