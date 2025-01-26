  1. Skip to content
Trump orders sanctions on Colombia over deportation flights

January 26, 2025

Colombia will face travel bans and tariffs after denying US deportation flights permission to land, US President Donald Trump said in an online post.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pf0K
US Customs and Border Protection agents guide undocumented migrants on to a US Air Force C-17
Trump has used US military planes for his deportation effortImage: Sra Devlin Bishop/U.S Air/Planet Pix/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Sunday he was ordering punitive tariffs and travel bans on Colombia, among other retaliatory steps.

The move was triggered by Colombia refusing landing permission for at least two US deportation flights.

"These measures are just the beginning," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States."

More to follow…

kb/dj (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

 