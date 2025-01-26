Trump orders sanctions on Colombia over deportation flights

Colombia will face travel bans and tariffs after denying US deportation flights permission to land, US President Donald Trump said in an online post.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Sunday he was ordering punitive tariffs and travel bans on Colombia, among other retaliatory steps.

The measures include imposing 25% tariffs on all Colombian goods coming into the United States, which will go up to 50% in one week; a travel ban and visa revocations on Colombian government officials; and emergency treasury, banking and financial sanctions.

The move was triggered by Colombia refusing landing permission for at least two US deportation flights.

"These measures are just the beginning," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States."

US military aircraft deport migrants from Texas To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Migrants need to be treated with 'dignity' — Colombian president

Earlier on Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that flights carrying migrants deported from the US would not be accepted until the Trump administration established protocols that treated people with "dignity."

"A migrant is not a criminal and must be treated with the dignity that a human being deserves," Petro said. "That is why I returned the

US military planes that were carrying Colombian migrants."

Petro added that his country would receive Colombians arriving on civilian aircraft and "without treatment like criminals."

Flights landing in Guatemala, Honduras

Among a raft of Trump's campaign promises was to crack down on those entering the US illegally.

Two Air Force C-17 cargo planes carrying migrants removed from the US touched down early on Friday in Guatemala.

On the same day, Honduras received two deportation flights carrying a total of 193 people.

According to figures from advocacy group Witness at the Border, Colombia accepted 475 deportation flights from the United States from 2020 to 2024, fifth behind Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador.

It accepted 124 deportation flights in 2024.

Asylum-seekers fear tighter US border policy, deportations To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

kb/dj (dpa, AFP, Reuters)