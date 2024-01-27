Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million in defamation trial

Law and JusticeUnited States of AmericaTrump ordered to pay $83.3 million in defamation trialTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeUnited States of AmericaAna Shorter01/27/2024January 27, 2024A New York City jury has ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for his continued social media attacks. A trial last year found Trump had sexually abused Carroll in 1996 and later defamed her.https://p.dw.com/p/4bkIrAdvertisement