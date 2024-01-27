  1. Skip to content
Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million in defamation trial

Ana Shorter
January 27, 2024

A New York City jury has ordered former US President Donald Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for his continued social media attacks. A trial last year found Trump had sexually abused Carroll in 1996 and later defamed her.

