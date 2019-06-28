Trump open to 'historic' trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump began high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday by saying he would be open to striking an "historic" trade deal with Beijing.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the western Japanese city of Osaka. Many leaders were eagerly watching to see if the pair could strike an agreement to ease tensions and end a trade war between their countries.

"I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we're getting a little bit closer," Trump said. "But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We're totally open to it and you're totally open to it."

"I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental," he added.

President Xi opened the meeting by telling his Trump that "cooperation and dialogue" are better than "confrontation."

"Today I'm prepared to exchange views with you concerning the growth of US-China relations so as to set the direction for our relationship."

The US president has already heaped taxes on $200 billion (€176 billion) of Chinese imports and has threatened to extend tariffs to almost all remaining Chinese goods shipped to the United States. Beijing has retaliated by slapping its own tariffs on imports from the US.

The dispute has already disrupted global supply chains and markets. Talks between US and Chinese officials over the tit-for-tat measures collapsed last month after 11 rounds of negotiations.

