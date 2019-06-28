 Trump open to ′historic′ trade deal with China | News | DW | 29.06.2019

News

Trump open to 'historic' trade deal with China

Donald Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping was one of the most anticipated events of the G20 summit. The two countries are locked in a bitter trade war that's damaging the world economy.

Trump and Xi shaking hands

US President Donald Trump began high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday by saying he would be open to striking an "historic" trade deal with Beijing.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the western Japanese city of Osaka. Many leaders were eagerly watching to see if the pair could strike an agreement to ease tensions and end a trade war between their countries.

"I actually think that we were very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit and now we're getting a little bit closer," Trump said. "But it would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal. We're totally open to it and you're totally open to it." 

"I think this will be a very productive meeting and I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental," he added.

Read more:  G20 summit 2019: Key questions and answers on Day 1

Watch video 01:40

Trump, Xi to talk trade at G20

President Xi opened the meeting by telling his Trump that "cooperation and dialogue" are better than "confrontation."

"Today I'm prepared to exchange views with you concerning the growth of US-China relations so as to set the direction for our relationship."

nm/bw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

