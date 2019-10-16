 Trump on Turkey-Syria conflict: ′It′s not our border′ | News | DW | 16.10.2019

News

Trump on Turkey-Syria conflict: 'It's not our border'

Donald Trump has said that Turkey's military campaign against Syrian Kurds is not Washington's problem. However, he has imposed economic sanctions against Ankara and sent VP Mike Pence to Turkey to discuss the offensive.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Turkey's incursion into Syria was not a US problem, saying that his country is "not a policing agent." He also denied giving Turkey a "green light" to invade Syria.

"They have a problem at the border; it's not our border," Trump said.

Last week, Trump made good on earlier promises to completely pull US troops from Syria by announcing the unexpected withdrawal of the American military from northeastern Syria, effectively abandoning the Kurdish allies that proved instrumental in major military gains made against "Islamic State" (IS) terrorists.

Nevertheless, Trump said, the Kurds "aren't angels," in stark contrast to a few days ago, when he called them "wonderful people."

Trump's move opened the door for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to launch an offensive against Syrian Kurds. Despite this, Trump on Friday denied having approved such a move in any way.

"I didn't give him a green light. Just the opposite of a green light," Trump said, before acknowledging, however, that "Erdogan's decision didn't surprise me, because he's been wanting to do that for a long time."

Watch video 01:24

Syria: Erdogan intent on reaching his goal

Read more:  Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

Erdogan refuses to meet Pence

The US has already implemented economic sanctions against several high-ranking Turkish officials and government ministers in a bid to stop the incursion. Ankara has said it will announce retaliatory sanctions soon.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were en route to Turkey on Wednesday evening to hold talks with officials about the conflict. Erdoganinitially refused to meet them, saying he would only speak to Trump, before backtracking. 

Turkey has long sought a military campaign against the Kurds, having fought an insurgency by groups of armed Turkish Kurds on and off for decades, with that operation often spilling into neighboring Iraq or Syria.

The offensive has so far killed at least dozens of civilians and forced 160,000 people to flee their homes, according to the UN.

Trump's comments came during a visit to Washington from Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who used the opportunity to condemn Turkey's incursion.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. Turkey has launched multiple military offensives targeting Kurdish militias.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


es/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

