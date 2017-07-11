Trump on coronavirus: 'I wanted to always play it down'

According audio excerpts from interviews by journalist Bob Woodward, US President Donald Trump was aware of the severity of the coronavirus in February, but had played it down to minimize the danger.

In February, Trump told the renowned reporter who helped uncover the Watergate scandal that toppled Richard Nixon: "You just breathe the air and that’s how it's passed. And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus."

A few days later, Trump had said in an interview with Fox News that the “virus is going to be fine," also often referring in February to concern over the virus as a "Democrat hoax."

“I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic," Trump said in the tapes, released by Woodward in the run-up to publication. The journalist has also faced criticism for not releasing the information sooner.

"The case count is going to be zero [in the US]… this is just like a flu," Trump subsequently said during the Febraury 26 White House briefing on the virus, one of several similar comments.

The book’s release, along with some recordings of Trump’s interviews, is timed to coincide with the height of the US election campaign, which itself is overshadowed by the country's high COVID-19 caseload. In gross terms, the US has the most known cases and deaths of any country.

Biden reacts to the book

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said that the book proved that Trump lied to Americans.

“He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months. While a deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job — on purpose. It was a life or death betrayal of the American people," Biden said at a campaign event in Michigan.

Biden’s campaign team produced an advertisement, "And Trump knew all along," on Wednesday featuring the audio tapes released by Woodward.

Woodward has faced criticism for not sharing Trump’s remarks on the coronavirus earlier. In an interview with the Associated Press, he said that he had held onto the comments initially as Trump so frequently said things that didn’t "check out" that he was unsure both whether it was accurate or newsworthy

am/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)