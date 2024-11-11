Trump names first political picks with focus on immigration

Donald Trump named loyalists and immigration hardliners as his first picks for his new administration. Among them are his longtime aide Stephen Miller and former acting ICE director Tom Homan.

US President-elect Donald Trump appointed a number of loyalists to his incoming administration on Monday, including tapping longtime adviser Stephen Miller to be his deputy policy chief.

The appointments indicate the new Trump administration's tough stance against illegal immigration.

Longtime aide tapped as policy chief

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving aides since his first campaign for the White House.

He has been key to many of Trump's previous policy decisions, including a 2018 move that separated thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program.

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving aides Image: Evan Vucci/AP/picture alliance

Since leaving the White House after Trump's first term ended, Miller served as the president of America First Legal — a conservative organization that challenges the Biden administration, the media, universities and other groups on issues such as freedom of speech and national security.

"This is another fantastic pick by the president," Vice President-elect JD Vance said on social media.

Former ICE boss to be next 'border czar'

Trump also announced that he had appointed a former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as his "border czar," a role which does not require Senate approval.

"I am pleased to announce that the former ICE director, and stalwart on border control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump administration, in charge of our nation's borders," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump added that Homan "will be in charge of all deportation of illegal aliens back to their country of origin."

Homan said he would prioritize deporting immigrantswho posed safety and securitythreats as well as those working at job sites Image: Lev Radin/ZUMA/picture alliance

Homan was the acting director of ICE from 2017 to 2018.

Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington earlier this year, Homan vowed to run "the biggest deportation operation this country's ever seen" if Trump was elected again.

Trump loyalist to represent Washington at UN

Trump also chose New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik took her seat in in 2014, in the years that followed, she became one of Trump's most loyal allies in the House, defending him vigorously through both of his impeachment trials as well as his four criminal indictments.

Stefanik's nomination would need approval by the Senate, Image: Michael Brochstein/Sipa/picture alliance

Stefanik hold minimal foreign policy and national security experience, but she has been a vocal supporter of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

"Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement Monday.

It was his first appointment that will require senate confirmation.

zc/lo (AP, AFP)