Trump: Minority Democratic congresswomen should 'apologize to America'

Republican President Donald Trump has continued his attack on first-term Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, against whom he launched xenophobic tweets last week.

"I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country," Trump tweeted of the ethnic-minority Democrats. "They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!"

In a highly controversial tweet last week, the president told the four women of color to "go back" to where they came from if they didn't like the United States. All four women are US citizens: Three were born in the United States, and the fourth, Omar, has lived there since she came to the US as a child refugee.

Watch video 00:47 Trump supporters chant 'send her back'

The House of Representatives rebuked Trump for his comments on Tuesday, and the congresswomen have answered the president with strong words.

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Trump on Sunday, adding a list of things that Democrats "fight to guarantee" — including health care, student loan forgiveness, living wages and basic human rights. "You: Jack up drug prices, appoint Betsy DeVos [as education secretary] to scam student loans, hurt immigrant kids," she wrote.

Tlaib wrote: "He tweets. We take action." She listed measures passed by House Democrats.

The president appears dead set on manipulating racial divisions as he faces a tough road to reelection in 2020. Trump first tapped into the grievances of white Americans to secure his Electoral College victory in 2016 — winning 57% of white voters while his rival, Hillary Clinton, won just 37%, though she won the national popular vote by a margin of nearly 3 million ballots.

Senator Cory Booker, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, on Sunday called Trump "worse than a racist."

Often referred to as "the squad" — both by themselves and the media — the first-term Democrats in the US House of Representatives are united in their progressive views. Although they come from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, they all stand for more diversity in US politics. And this has put them at odds with Donald Trump.

It was actually Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who first used the slang term "squad" on an Instagram post to refer to herself, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar shortly after they were elected in 2018. The moniker, which means a group of people with a common sense of identity, has stuck with them ever since. In recent weeks it's been used derisively by those who try to belittle the women.

The squad are just four of the 102 women elected in 2018 to serve in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. Never before have so many women been elected to this highest level of office. During the 2019 State of the Union address, Ocasio-Cortez and her colleagues dressed in white to draw attention to the increased role women intend to play in the US legislature.

As women of color, the four representatives are conscious of the role they play in US politics. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusett's first black congresswoman, summed up their position in a response to Trump's attacks: "We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind ... Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world."

The youngest woman ever to enter Congress has taken Washington by storm. At just 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exudes an energy that appeals to younger voters while attracting national media attention. Her extensive social media presence has made her the unofficial spokeswoman for the squad, as well as helping her boost awareness for policies such as her Green New Deal and immigration reform.

When the US president tweeted that the four congresswomen should "go back to the … places from which they came," no one was more targeted than Ilhan Omar. The Somalia-born politician came to the US as a refugee before becoming a US citizen. She has denounced Trump for launching "a blatantly racist attack" and vowed not to be deterred or frightened.

On the eve of her swearing-in as one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, Omar reflected on how far she has come since arriving 23 years ago from a refugee camp in Kenya. She has said Trump's "nightmare is seeing an immigrant rise to Congress." For Omar, the confrontation with the president is about "what this country truly should be."

Rashida Tlaib is the second of two Muslim women in Congress. Born in the US to Palestinian parents, Tlaib has come under attack for her outspoken criticism of Israel, both from Republicans and Democrats. She refers to the president as a bully and has repeatedly called for his impeachment. She sees herself as a Democratic socialist and champions progressive policies such as health care for all.

At 45, Ayanna Pressley is the oldest member of the squad, with more than a decade of political experience. Following Trump's racist attacks, Pressley tweeted out that while Trump spewed his racism, she would fight for marginalized families and build communities. Like the other congresswomen, Pressley has been critical of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and family separation policy.



'Extremely divisive'

In comments that German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized at her annual summer press conference on Friday, Trump described the lawmakers as "left-wing ideologues (who) see our nation as a force of evil." He falsely accused Representative Ocasio-Cortez, who is Latinx, of calling Americans "garbage."

"It's extremely divisive," said Congressman Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, who, like Omar and Pressley, is black. Tlaib was born in Detroit to immigrants from Palestine.

Trump's tweets are 'blatantly racist'

In 2016, Trump called former leader Barack Obama "the most ignorant president in our history" and said "nobody respects us," referring America's international status. On Sunday, Stephen Miller, who is behind some of the president's immigration policies, said Trump had sought to put America first and had not intended to sow discord.

Speaking on a talk show, Miller praised Trump's efforts to keep displaced people from the US and strong-arm allies into trade deals that favor the country. He said the Democrat lawmakers, who advocate for low-income people and excluded groups, threatened to undermine the national way of life. "They detest America as it exists," he said.

mkg/cmk (Reuters, AFP, AP)

