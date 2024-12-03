  1. Skip to content
Trump lawyers call on judge to dismiss hush money case

December 4, 2024

Donald Trump asked a New York state judge to dismiss the criminal case against him, in which he was convicted in May, in light of his re-election. His lawyers also made reference to Hunter Biden's recent pardon.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ni9n
Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference following the verdict in his hush-money trial at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. A New York jury found Trump guilty Thursday of all 34 charges of covering up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her story of their alleged affair from being published during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump's lawyers called for the case to be dropped entirely, while the prosecution is lobbying for sentencing after his second term is completeImage: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump's lawyers on Tuesday formally urged a New York state judge to drop the criminal case where he was convicted on 34 counts related to hush money paid to a former pornographic film actress in May this year. 

Trump's lawyers argued that having the case and sentencing hanging over him after he takes office in the US on January 20 would impede his ability to govern and "disrupt his transition efforts."

"Local elected officials such as D.A Bragg have no valid basis to cause such disruptions," defense lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Boye wrote in a court filing in reference to the prosecutor of the case.

Trump has nominated both Blanche and Boye to senior positions in the Justice Department since his election win. 

Sentencing currently delayed indefinitely

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan last month suspended the previously scheduled November 26 sentencing date indefinitely to give Trump the chance to seek dismissal. 

The prosecutors with Bragg's office had recommended suspending sentencing until after Trump's second term as president was complete, but had indicated they would fight motions to drop the case altogether. 

Trump's legal team responded that this was "ridiculous" and would lead to sentencing around a decade after the investigation began.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches with his attorney Todd Blanche as prosecutor Matthew Colangelo makes opening statements during Trump's criminal trial on charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, U.S. April 22, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.
Todd Blanche, sat at Trump's side in this courtroom sketch, has been appointed to the second-highest position at the Justice Department, deputy attorney generalImage: Jane Rosenberg/REUTERS

Reference to Hunter Biden pardon in argument

Trump's lawyers also mentioned President Joe Biden's recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, after his conviction on tax and gun charges, arguing that there were parallels in this case. 

"President Biden asserted that his son was 'selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,' and 'treated differently,'" the legal team said. 

Manhattan's district attorney, they alleged, had engaged in the same type of political theater "that President Biden condemned" in pursuing Trump.

What was the case about? 

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records

He was accused of trying to conceal a $130,000 (roughly €125,000) payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, just before the 2016 presidential election, to suppress her claim that they had sex a decade earlier. Prosecutors portrayed it as an attempt to avoid negative attention ahead of the vote.

Trump says her story was not true and denies any wrongdoing in the case. 

Prosecutors alleged that Trump's then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels, with Trump later reimbursing him and logging the payments as legal expenses to conceal their nature. 

Trump had said the payments were properly characterized as legal expenses and that he intended to appeal the verdict even if the case is  not dismissed. 

Other court cases against Trump have already been dropped or shelved in light of his election win. These include two sets of felony charges, connected to the January 6, 2021 uprising at Congress and to him allegedly being inappropriately in possession of classified documents.

msh/kb (AP, Reuters)