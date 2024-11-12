  1. Skip to content
Trump judge delays hush-money decision

November 12, 2024

A New York judge in the case where Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records said he would delay a decision on whether to throw out the case. Trump is the only convicted felon ever elected US president.

A defendant, Donald Trump, scowls as he sits in court before being found guilty of falsifying business records
Donald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up an affair Image: Steven Hirsch/New York Post/AP/pool/picture alliance

More to come...

js/sms (AFP, AP) 