Trump judge delays hush-money decision

CrimeUnited States of AmericaTrump judge delays hush-money decision11/12/2024November 12, 2024A New York judge in the case where Donald Trump was convicted of falsifying business records said he would delay a decision on whether to throw out the case. Trump is the only convicted felon ever elected US president.https://p.dw.com/p/4mvozDonald Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up an affair Image: Steven Hirsch/New York Post/AP/pool/picture allianceAdvertisementMore to come... js/sms (AFP, AP)