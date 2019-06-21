Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting supreme leader

US President Donald Trump signed off on a new round of "hard hitting" sanctions against Iran amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The sanctions will target Iran's supreme leader and other officials.
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that imposes new US sanctions against Iran.
The new sanctions will specifically target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials, including eight senior commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the measures "go after the supreme leader's office and lock up literally billions more in assets."
Mnuchin added that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be added to the sanctions list "later this week."
Trump said that although Washington doesn't want a conflict with Iran, the punitive financial measures were part of an effort to increase pressure on the government.
"Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon," the US leader added.
The US been trying to force Iran into reopening negotiations on the country's nuclear and missile programs since Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year.
Iran downplays new sanctions
Iran's economy has already been crippled by the re-imposition of US sanctions, which had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal, but Iranian officials sought to downplay Washington's latest move on Monday.
"We ... do not consider them to have any impact," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, adding that "there are no more sanctions left" that the US could impose.
The latest measures come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran,particularly after Iran downed an unmanned US surveillance drone last week. Trump had considered but ultimately called off retaliatory strikes.
Iran claimed the drone had violated its airspace, while the US said it was flying over international waters. The US has also blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in recent weeks, which Iran has denied.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday for surprise talks with leaders in an attempt to build a "global coalition" against Iran.
The rest of the signatories of the nuclear deal — including Germany, the UK, France, Russia and China — have been working to try and salvage the deal by helping Iran circumvent US sanctions. Iran set a deadline of July 7 for the powers to deliver a solution, or it will begin withdrawing from parts of the deal and begin enriching uranium at a higher level.
rs/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
