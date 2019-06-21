 Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting supreme leader | News | DW | 24.06.2019

News

Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting supreme leader

US President Donald Trump signed off on a new round of "hard hitting" sanctions against Iran amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The sanctions will target Iran's supreme leader and other officials.

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order imposing further sanctions against Iran (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Brandon)

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that imposes new US sanctions against Iran.

The new sanctions will specifically target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials, including eight senior commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the measures "go after the supreme leader's office and lock up literally billions more in assets."

Trump said that the move was part of an effort to "increase pressure on Tehran," adding: "Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Although the sanctions come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, the US president said the sanctions would have been imposed regardless of the recent downing of a US drone.

More to follow...

Watch video 03:16

Iran tries to shrug off new US sanctions

rs/rc (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Iran-US conflict: Tehran's asymmetrical approach

As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, it appears Washington has backed down and Tehran is in control. The Iranian regime is using an unconventional military strategy to steer the Trump administration. (23.06.2019)  

Pompeo seeks 'global coalition' against Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making surprise visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to ensure that they are "strategically aligned" on Iran. The trips come amid escalating tensions after Iran shot down a US drone. (24.06.2019)  

US hits Iran with cyberattack: reports

The US reportedly launched a cyberattack on Iran in response to the downing of an unmanned drone. Cybersecurity firms have also reported a rise in Iranian attempts to hack US companies and government agencies. (23.06.2019)  

Tensions run high after Iran shoots down US drone

The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)  

Trump says Iran strikes would not have been 'proportionate'

The US president said he did not greenlight strikes on Iran because he was told 150 people would have been killed. The US has reportedly called for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis. (21.06.2019)  

Iran's supreme leader says Tehran will not be bullied by US

Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher." He also criticized Saudi Arabia. (04.06.2019)  

Iran tries to shrug off new US sanctions  

USA Spannungen mit dem Iran | Abschuss der Drohne

Opinion: Donald Trump sets US up for conflict with Iran 21.06.2019

Donald Trump nearly took the Middle East to the brink with airstrikes against Iran. The US president's aggressive stance is sabotaging his professed efforts for peace in the Middle East, DW's Peter Philipp writes.

Iran Gedenken 30. Todestag von Revolutionsführer Chomeini

Iran's supreme leader says Tehran will not be bullied by US 04.06.2019

Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher." He also criticized Saudi Arabia.

US-Militär | F/A-18 Hornet Jet

Iran accuses US of fueling tensions in Persian Gulf 23.06.2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused the US of stoking tensions following what it says was a violation of Iranian airspace by a US drone. With US President Donald Trump warning of fresh sanctions against Iran after a US cyberstrike, the brinkmanship carries on apace.

