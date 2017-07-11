Trump impeachment trial starts in US Senate

The second impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump began Tuesday with an opening prayer ahead of a debate over whether the US Constitution allows an ex-president to be tried by the Senate.

Republicans argue that the trial is not constitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Democrats and many constitutional scholars have said there is no "January exception" laid out in the constitution to protect a president whose term has concluded if that president had committed impeachable offenses.

"Our case is based on cold hard facts," said Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin, who is leading the prosecution for the Democrats.

In his opening statement, Raskin rejected the notion of a "January exception."

"It is an invitation for the president to take his best shot to do anything he wants to do on his way out the door," he said, before showing video footage of a Trump rally on January 6 combined with footage of rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

Trump faces a single charge of "incitement of insurrection," with Democrats saying he instigated the mob.



Watch video 03:52 US Capitol siege: World looks on in disbelief

Most Republican senators have already indicated that they will not vote to convict Trump, which means he will likely be acquitted as a two-thirds majority is needed for a conviction. In this case, at least 17 Republican senators would have to find Trump guilty.

The trial is expected to be shorter than the Trump's first impeachment, which took three weeks. There have been reports in US media that the trial could conclude as early as next week, as lawmakers from both parties seek to put the divisive debate in the past.

New evidence expected

Trump's legal team insist the former president is not guilty and argue he was protected by freedom of speech when he told supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his election defeat on January 6 as lawmakers were certifying election results in the Capitol.

Soon after Trump's speech, a mob stormed the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to flee as offices were ransacked. One police officer and four rioters died.

Democrats are expected to argue that Trump knew his supporters were agitated by his claims of a stolen election and were prone to violence.

The Democrats prosecuting the case are expected to show videos and recite graphic stories about the riot to prove Trump's guilt. This includes new video evidence that has not yet been seen by public.

Nine Democratic lawmakers have been chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case against Trump on the Senate floor. Trump's legal team will have equal time to respond.

The managers said in a pre-trial brief that Trump's actions "endangered the life of every single member of Congress" and "jeopardized the peaceful transition of power."

Trump is the first president to be impeached and tried twice, and the impeachment trial which started on Tuesday is the first for an ex-president.

wmr/dj (AP, AFP)