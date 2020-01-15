Trump impeachment trial opens in US Senate

The impeachment trial against President Donald Trump began in the US Senate on Thursday, starting with a reading of the charges.

John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, will then be sworn in to preside over the trial.

"All persons are commanded to keep silent, on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States, articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, President of the United States," the sergeant at arms announced.

The senators, who are acting as jurors, are not allowed to speak during the proceedings, and must submit any questions they have in writing.

What will happen?

After Roberts is sworn in, he will administer an oath to deliver "impartial justice" to all 100 senators, who will serve as jurors in the trial.

The two Democratic lawmakers from the House of Representatives leading the prosecution against Trump are Adam Schiff of California and Jerry Nadler of New York. A team of seven total prosecutors also includes representatives from Texas, Colorado, and Florida.

What are the charges?

Trump has been charged with abuse of power and contempt of Congress. One charge relates to allegations that he withheld military aid to Ukraineas leverage to gain compromising information about Hunter Biden, the son of his Democratic rival Joe Biden, in addition to getting Ukraine to investigate the conspiracy theory that hackers meddling in the 2016 US presidential election came from their country — and not Russia.

Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress' subsequent investigation.

Only former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton have been impeached in the US. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him over the Watergate scandal.

es/stb (AP, AFP)

