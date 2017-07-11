Trump impeachment trial: Democrats to make final arguments

The third day of former US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial got underway Thursday, with Democrats continuing to make their case that Trump's words and actions incited a violent mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

Democrats will be using their final eight hours of argumentation to make the case that Trump did nothing to stop the attack.

Trump 'invited' Capitol mob

Colorado Representative Diana DeGette said the mob believed they were following Trump's orders.

"This was not a hidden crime, the president told them to be there ... they actually believed they would face no punishment," she said, adding that Trump's attorneys have tried to portray the mob as acting independently.

"He invited them with clear orders: fight to stop the certification in congress by any means necessary," she said.

DeGette's statements were accompanied by footage of Trump supporters attempting to break through police barriers shouting "we were invited here by the president of the United States."

The impeachment managers have already showed several video recordings depicting the physical and mental harm wrought by Trump's supporters.

During yesterday's proceedings, new security footage from the Capitol showed how lawmakers fled an out-of-control mob, while Democrats emphasized that the rioters intended to kill or injure those who opposed Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

Trump's attorneys will launch their case on Friday at the latest.

Michigan attack was 'rehearsal'

Leading impeachment manager Jaimie Raskin pointed to the April 30th attack on the Michigan state house by right-wing extremists, saying that the later attack on the US Capitol attack had followed the same pattern.

The Michigan mob was a "state-level dress rehearsal" for the attack on the Capitol and a "preview of the coming insurrection."

Thirteen members of the mob were later charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Watch video 00:32 Whitmer: Extremists take Trump's words as a call to action

Biden speaks about footage

President Joe Biden said Thursday that Wednesday's graphic security footage could have changed the minds of some Republican Senators, many of whom have already indicated they will not convict Trump for "incitement of insurrection."

"I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and I think — my guess is — some minds may be changed, but I don't know," Biden said at the White House.

The US President has kept his distance from the impeachment trial and has not weighed in on the proceedings. He said Thursday he has not watched any of the hearing live, but had seen news coverage.

Biden has said the US "needs to move on" and aides say he will address the proceedings after the Senate reaches a verdict.

wmr/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)