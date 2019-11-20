Trump impeachment hearing: Sondland followed 'president's orders' on Ukraine

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told an impeachment hearing on Wednesday that he was directed by President Donald Trump to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani on pressuring Ukraine.

Sondland said in prepared remarks that Giuliani had sought to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the 2016 US election and the son of former Vice President, and potential 2020 election rival, Joe Biden.

"We followed the president's orders," Sondland told an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee. "We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt."

He said "it was no secret" that there was a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine — in other words, that Ukraine's president would be invited to a summit at the White House in exchange for launching a probe into Biden's son.

"Was there a 'quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," Sondland said.

He told committee members that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials in the Trump administration were kept informed about the Ukraine discussions. He also said he voiced "concerns" to Vice President Mike Pence that suspended US military aid to Ukraine "had become tied" to the push for an investigations sought by Trump.

"Everyone was in the loop,'' he said, adding that statements from other witnesses suggesting he was engaging in "rogue diplomacy" were "absolutely false."

Sondland, a wealthy hotelier and Trump donor, is the most anticipated witness to front the televised inquiry, which is now in its second week. Democrats are seeking to establish whether the president's attempts to pressure Zelenskiy amounted to an abuse of the power of his office.

The inquiry stems from a phone call Trump made to Zelenskiy on July 25 in which he prodded Kyiv to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Trump and his allies have dismissed the impeachment hearings as a desperate attempt by Democrats to oust him from power.

nm/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)

