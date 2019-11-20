 Trump impeachment hearing: Sondland followed ′president′s orders′ on Ukraine | News | DW | 20.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump impeachment hearing: Sondland followed 'president's orders' on Ukraine

US diplomat Gordon Sondland has testified that Donald Trump's personal lawyer was pursuing a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine. The envoy to the EU is a crucial witness in the impeachment inquiry into the president.

Gordon Sondland

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told an impeachment hearing on Wednesday that he was directed by President Donald Trump to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani on pressuring Ukraine.

Sondland said in prepared remarks that Giuliani had sought to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the 2016 US election and the son of former Vice President, and potential 2020 election rival, Joe Biden.

"We followed the president's orders," Sondland told an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee. "We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt."

He said it was "no secret" that there was a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine — in other words, that Ukraine's president would be invited to a summit at the White House in exchange for launching a probe into Biden's son.

"Was there a `quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," Sondland said.

Watch video 02:00

Impeachment witnesses express concern about Trump call

Sondland, a wealthy hotelier and Trump donor, is the most anticipated witness to front the inquiry thus far.

He told committee members that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials in the Trump administration were kept informed about the Ukraine discussions: "Everyone was in the loop,'' he said.

More to come...

nm/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Impeachment inquiry: Trump administration will not participate

The Trump administration says it will not cooperate with what it calls an "illegitimate" impeachment probe. US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, was subpoenaed after the State Department blocked his testimony. (08.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Impeachment witnesses express concern about Trump call  

Related content

USA Washington | Impeachment - Anhörung | Zeugen Jennifer Williams & Alexander Vindman

Trump impeachment inquiry: Two top aides testify to 'improper' call 20.11.2019

Lt. Col. Vindman said there was "no doubt" about what Trump was asking for in his call to President Zelenskiy. Meanwhile, the former US envoy to Ukraine said graft allegations involving Joe Biden were "not credible."

USA Impeachment öffentliche Anhörung George Kent und William Taylor

Trump impeachment inquiry hears new claims 14.11.2019

Lawmakers were told of an overheard phone call in which US President Donald Trump seemed preoccupied with an investigation into his domestic political rival. They also heard about "irregular" Ukraine policy channels.

USA New York | Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident Ukraine & Donald Trump, Präsident

'Ukrainegate' and the fallout from impeachment 15.11.2019

US President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry over a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While the drama plays out on Capitol Hill, DW asks how "Ukrainegate" is seen in Kyiv and explains what's at stake.

Advertisement