Trump impeachment hearing: Sondland followed 'president's orders' on Ukraine

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told an impeachment hearing on Wednesday that he was directed by President Donald Trump to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani on pressuring Ukraine.

Sondland said in prepared remarks that Giuliani had sought to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the 2016 US election and the son of former Vice President, and potential 2020 election rival, Joe Biden.

"We followed the president's orders," Sondland told an open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee. "We did not want to work with Mr Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt."

He said it was "no secret" that there was a "quid pro quo" with Ukraine — in other words, that Ukraine's president would be invited to a summit at the White House in exchange for launching a probe into Biden's son.

"Was there a `quid pro quo?' As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes," Sondland said.

Sondland, a wealthy hotelier and Trump donor, is the most anticipated witness to front the inquiry thus far.

He told committee members that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials in the Trump administration were kept informed about the Ukraine discussions: "Everyone was in the loop,'' he said.

More to come...

nm/aw (AP, Reuters, AFP)