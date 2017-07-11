Trump impeachment: Democrats lay out incitement case

Opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began on Wednesday, with Democrats outlining their case that he is guilty of inciting the mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

The impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will each have up to 16 hours — spread out over two days — to present their cases.

Trump is facing a single charge of "incitement of insurrection."

'Inciter-in-chief'

In his opening statements, Democrat impeachment leader Jamie Raskin called the trial "a moment of truth for America" and rejected Trump's attorneys' claims that the ex-president wasn't complicit in the riot.

"Evidence will show you ex-President Trump was no innocent bystander," Raskin said. "He surrendered his role of commander-in-chief and became the inciter-in-chief."

Democrats are connecting Trump's speech to the mob that stormed the Capitol

Raskin cited multiple tweets sent by Trump ahead of January 6, one of which told his supporters to " be there, will be wild"

"They were invited by the president," Raskin said.

Raskin also dismissed defense claims that Trump was being impeached for "expressing an opinion," and accused Trump's attorneys of trying to "portray Trump as a guy on the street being persecuted for his ideas."

What is the Democrats' plan?

In introducing the Democrats' plan for the proceedings, congressman Joe Neguse said they would prove that Trump "primed" his supporters for anger in the months leading up to the election.

Neguse added that Trump's repeated claims of election fraud acted a "drumbeat" to provoke his supporters. "They believed they were following his orders."

Democrats also plan to use previously unreleased video material from security cameras on the day of the Capitol storming.

"We will be using footage ... that shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary and a view of the attack that has never been public before," a senior aide told the Reuters news agency ahead of the proceedings.

Graphic footage of Trump supporters battling police and ransacking the Capitol building on January 6 was already used during Tuesday's opening statements.

On Tuesday, The Senate voted 56 to 44 that the impeachment process against the former president is constitutional and can go forward.

Some Republicans, as well as Trump's attorneys, argued that the trial was not constitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

