Trump impeachment: Democrats and Republicans clash over rules

Members of the US Senate convened at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, kicking off a debate and vote on the structure and rules of the proceedings.

The Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, is proposing a condensed calendar for opening arguments, with House Democratic prosecutors and Trump's lawyers each having 24 hours split over two days to present their arguments.

It means that the opening arguments from both sides would take place in marathon 12-hour sessions lasting into the night. The House speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, called the schedule "absurdly compressed" and said any senator who voted for it did not intend to "truly weigh the damning evidence" against Trump.

McConnell said Tuesday that his resolution had the support of the majority of the Senate because it was based on a "fair process."

Democrats said McConnell's proposal fails to guarantee witness testimony in the trial or allow evidence gathered by investigators to be put on the record.

A trial on fast forward?

Ahead of the proceedings Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told a news conference that he would seek to amend McConnell's resolution and ask the Senate to turn over White House documents related to the charges against the president.

Democratic leader Schumer blasted McConnell's plan, calling it a "national disgrace." He accused McConnell of rushing the trial and being "hell-bent" on making it harder for witnesses and documents to be presented.

Schumer said McConnell set up the procedure to allow as little evidence as possible to be presented in the "dead of night" and because McConnell and the president were "afraid of the evidence."

After the opening arguments conclude, senators will be allowed up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate. The Senate will then vote on whether to approve any additional evidence or witnesses in the proceedings. Democrats had demanded this vote take place before the opening arguments.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer called the trial's procedure a 'disgrace'

"Shamefully, this sham proposal does not even allow for admitting the House record into evidence at the trial," read a statement by Pelosi.

The Democrats want the testimony of key Trump administration officials to be admitted for the record. House prosecutors believe witnesses like acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton have significant information about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

There are a total of 100 senators in the US Senate. The Republicans hold a majority with 53 senators, and that majority means that four Republican senators would have to join democrats to crack the "magic number" of 51 necessary to agree on critical procedural issues like witness testimony and submission of additional evidence from investigators.

Why was Trump impeached?

House Democrats impeached the Republican president last month on two charges: abuse of power by withholding US military aid to Ukraine, as he tried to pressure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election to help him win, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to cooperate with their investigation.

On Tuesday, Schumer called the charges against Trump as being "crimes against democracy itself."

The length of the impeachment trial is still up in the air. However, it will continue six days a week, Monday through Saturday. In the quickest possible outcome, the Senate could vote to convict or acquit Trump by the end of January.

A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to convict, and eventually remove, President Trump. But Trump's acquittal is almost certain because of the 53-47 Republican majority in the Senate.

