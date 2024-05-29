Trump hush money trial: Jury deliberations continue

During the first day of deliberations, the jury asked for the transcripts from two of the witnesses and for the judge to repeat his instructions to them. Meanwhile, Trump compared himself to Mother Theresa.

Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial finished their first day of closed-door deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

The 12 jurors and six alternates are expected to return to the New York courthouse on Thursday to continue deliberations.

Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business documents to cover up a $130,000 (€120,000) payment just before the 2016 presidential election to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels alleges she had a sexual encounter with the former president of the United States. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies having had a liaison with her.

If convicted, Trump could go to prison for several years — although that sentence could also be suspended — or receive a fine.

A guilty verdict would not prevent him from seeking a second term in the White House in this November's election.

The hush money trial is, however, only one of the many legal battles faced by the former president.



Trump denies have had a liaison with Stormy Daniels, seen here in a courtroom drawing Image: Elizabeth Williams/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Jury requests witness transcripts

Late in the day, jurors asked Justice Juan Merchan for transcripts of testimony by two witnesses.

The first was that of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who testified that Trump was aware of the payoff and worked to cover it up.

The second witness was former National Enquirer tabloid publisher David Pecker, who testified about his efforts to bury stories that might have hurt Trump's candidacy.

They also told Merchan they wanted him to repeat the detailed instructions he had given them earlier in the day to guide their deliberations. It was unclear when the jury might reach a verdict.

Trump, who remained in the courthouse during the deliberations, spoke later of a "very unfair trial" and referenced Catholic saint Mother Teresa, saying she "could not beat those charges, but we'll see."

What is Trump accused of?

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

These include Cohen allegedly attempting to conceal the purpose of the $130,000 payment that he made out of his own pocket.

The accusations are focused on how Trump's real estate company falsely logged the reimbursements to Cohen in its financial records and whether Trump had full knowledge of the scheme.

The prosecution argued the payoff was made to keep the public from learning about the alleged sexual encounter ahead of the election, alleging that covering up the payments' purpose amounted to illegal campaign financing.

The defense argues that any errors describing the payments were made without Trump's knowledge, claiming that more important presidential issues kept him too preoccupied.

The jury must reach a unanimous verdict, meaning the case could end in a mistrial if it does not find a consensus.

km/fb (Reuters, AP)