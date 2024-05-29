Trump hush money trial: Jury deliberations continue

During the first day of deliberations, the jury asked for the transcripts from two of the witnesses and for the judge to repeat his instructions to them.

Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial finished their first day of closed-door deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

The 12 jurors and six alternates will return to the New York courthouse at 9:30 ET (1430 CEST) on Thursday to continue deliberations.

Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business documents to cover up a $130,000 (€120,000) payment just before the 2016 presidential election to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels alleges she had a sexual encounter with the former President of the United States. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies a liaison with her.

Jury requests witness transcripts

Late in the day, jurors asked Justice Juan Merchan for transcripts of testimony by two witnesses.

The first was that of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who testified that Trump was aware of the payoff and worked to cover it up.

The second witness was former National Enquirer tabloid publisher David Pecker, who testified about his efforts to bury stories that might have hurt Trump's candidacy.

They also told Merchan they wanted him to repeat the detailed instructions he had given them earlier in the day to guide their deliberations. It was unclear when the jury might reach a verdict.

What is Trump accused of?

Trump, who is seeking a second term in the White House in this November's election, is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

These include Cohen allegedly attempting to conceal the purpose of the $130,000 payment that he made out of his own pocket.

The accusations are focused on how Trump's real estate company falsely logged the reimbursements to Cohen in its financial records and whether Trump had full knowledge of the scheme.

The prosecution argues as the payoff was made to keep the public from learning about the alleged sexual encounter ahead of the election, alleging that covering up the payments' purpose amounted to illegal campaign financing.

The defense argues that any errors describing the payments were made without Trump's knowledge, claiming that he was often preoccuopied by more important issues as president.

km/fb (Reuters/AP)