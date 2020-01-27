 Trump hosts Netanyahu, Gantz ahead of peace plan unveiling | News | DW | 27.01.2020

News

Trump hosts Netanyahu, Gantz ahead of peace plan unveiling

The US president's Middle East peace plan is set to be unveiled on Tuesday after a second meeting with Netanyahu. The Palestinian leadership was not invited, but has already rejected the initiative.

USA Washington Weißes Haus | Benjamin Netanjahu, Israel & Donald Trump, Präsident (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

US President Donald Trump met separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz at the White House on Monday, to discuss a Middle East peace plan that has already been rejected by the Palestinians.

Amid a heated impeachment trial and a difficult reelection campaign, Trump is devoting both Monday and Tuesday to discussing the contested plan with both Netanyahu and Gantz.

Watch video 01:41

Battle for power in Israel

He will again host Netanyahu on Tuesday for what is set to be the official roll-out of the plan, which has been three years in the making.

Israel is set for another election in just over a month, with Netanyahu's conservative Likud party and former military chief Gantz's centrist Blue and White party currently running close to each other in the polls.

'It might have a chance'

At the meeting with Netanyahu on Monday, Trump said he believed both the Israeli prime minister and Gantz would like his peace plan, which he said would be released at noon local time (1700 UTC) on Tuesday. "I think it might have a chance," he said, predicting that the Palestinians would also end up accepting the plan.

Netanyahu said in his turn that the plan might be the "opportunity of a century."

After talking with Trump later in the day, Gantz also praised the peace deal and said he had had a "superb meeting" with the US president.

But Israel's most powerful adversary in the region, Iran, is less impressed with the US blueprint, with the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif calling it "delusional."

 

Widespread criticism

Critics have blasted the timing of the unveiling as a ploy to interfere with internal Israeli politics to boost approval of Netanyahu ahead of the March 2 Israeli vote. 

Palestinians vehemently reject the plan, overseen by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and which has been dubbed the "Deal of the Century" in Israel. The plan would not allow for East Jerusalem to be the capital of the Palestinian state, and would also provide for official US recognition of Israel's West Bank settlement blocs.

Additionally, Palestinian leadership was not invited to the White House to discuss the plan.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday said the plan "doesn't constitute a basis for resolving the conflict.''

Trump has repeatedly called himself the most "pro-Israeli" American president in history. Trump, Netanyahu and Gantz have all openly expressed their optimism for the plan, with Netanyahu saying he is "full of hope that we can make history" and Gantz offering similar sentiments. Last Thursday, Trump described the plan as "great" and said it "really would work."

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


A long history of failed talks

Trump's initiative follows a history of failed peace plans since Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan and the Gaza strip from Egypt in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Those efforts included the 2000 Camp David Summit held between former US President Bill Clinton, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and the 2007 Middle East summit held by former President George W. Bush in conjunction with Palestinain President Mahmoud Abbas and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

In 2010, Israel also imposed a 10-month partial moratorium on West Bank settlement construction. However, peace talks that had recently resumed broke down again because Netanyahu refused to extend the moratorium beyond the 10-month mark.

Watch video 05:08

Jared Kushner's Mideast peace plan "doesn't seem very credible"

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

