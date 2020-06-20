 Trump holds Tulsa rally amid protests, coronavirus concerns | News | DW | 21.06.2020

News

Trump holds Tulsa rally amid protests, coronavirus concerns

President Donald Trump is holding his first major rally in months in a bid to boost his chances of reelection. But with the US still fighting the coronavirus, there are fears the event could spark a surge in cases.

Attendees of a Tulsa Trump rally sit in the arena seats (Imago Images/UPI Photo/K. Rivas)

Tens of thousands of Trump supporters descended on Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday for the US president's first campaign rally in more than three months. 

"You are warriors," Trump told his supporters after taking the stage.

The event comes after weeks of protests about racial inequality, and as the US continues to battle a pandemic. 

Tulsa has seen COVID-19 cases spike over the past week. Local health officials warned that holding a massive gathering at a 19,000-person indoor arena only increased the risk of coronavirus spreading.

The crowd ultimately appeared lighter than expected, with thousands of empty seats. Campaign officials also scrapped plans for the president to first address an overflow crowd outdoors.

Just hours before the rally, Trump's campaign reported that six members of staff who had been helping set up the event had tested positive for the virus.

"Quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director, said in a statement. "No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials."

Hand sanitizer and masks were handed out at the entrance, but the campaign also issued a disclaimer, telling those attending that they must "assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Reelection bid

Trump is seeking reelection in November, but is trailing in the polls behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden. His campaign has been marred by criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and his response to the police killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Trump has also come under fire for deciding to hold the rally in Tulsa, where hundreds of black residents were killed by white mobs in 1921. 

Protests were also held in Tulsa on Saturday, and some of the city's Black leaders had voiced concerns about unrest. Authorities said they expected around 100,000 people in the downtown area.

Trump warned Friday that the rally aimed to focus on reopening the coronavirus-hit economy, and that any "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who traveled to Oklahoma would be firmly dealt with.

nm/dr (Reuters, AP, dpa)

This is an updated version of a previous article.

