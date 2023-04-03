  1. Skip to content
Russia's war in Ukraine
Trump looks through a window of a car as policeman waves from the road
As part of his arraignment, Trump will undergo the standard booking procedureImage: MARCO BELLO/REUTERS
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

Trump heads to New York for arraignment

39 minutes ago

Donald Trump has left his Florida estate for New York, where he is set to face charges. He is the first former US president to be criminally indicted.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PemC

Donald Trump left  Mar-a-Lago property in Florida on Monday for a trip to New York, where he would be required to face criminal charges related to a hush payment to an adult film star. 

The former president was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

He would likely be fingerprinted and have a mugshot photo taken before appearing in front of a judge for an arraignment to enter a plea.

Trump boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida
Trump is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024Image: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

Earlier, Trump indicated he would go to Trump Tower in Manhattan before heading to the courthouse in the morning.

Trump to plead not guilty

The specific charges have yet to be disclosed, but his lawyers said Trump would plead not guilty. He and his allies have portrayed the charges as politically motivated.

"WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!" Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform, right before he departed Florida.

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport
Trump left his Florida residence on a private plane bound for New YorkImage: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/picture alliance

The charges relate to a roughly $130,000 payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump has denied having had sexual relationships with either woman.

Cohen served more than a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018.

The New York case is one of several probes Trump faces.

NY mayor warns 'rabble rousers' ahead of Trump arraignment

New York police increased security outside Trump Tower and the court.

A member of the United States Secret Service walks though the lobby of Trump Towe
As a former president, Trump is still protected by the US Secret ServiceImage: Bryan Woolston/AP/picture alliance

Mayor Eric Adams warned that anyone protesting violently during Trump's historic arraignment will be "arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear, is simple: 'control yourselves'," he said.

He specifically mentioned far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has announced plans to protest.

"Be on your best behavior," the mayor said.

lo/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Bakhmut, Ukraine

Updates: Ukraine says Russia 'very far' from taking Bakhmut

Conflicts27 minutes ago
