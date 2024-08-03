Trump, Harris disagree over presidential debate plan

The US presidential nominees disagree about which network should host a debate and when it should occur. Trump wants the debate moved to Fox News while Harris says they should face off on ABC, as Trump agreed with Biden.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he would debate with his Democratic counterpart, Kamala Harris, on Fox News, he posted on Truth Social late on Friday.

Harris said on Saturday that she plans to participate in the originally planned debate on September 10 on ABC News.

"It’s interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space,'" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I’ll be there on Sept. 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there."

Trump responded on his social network, Truth Social, saying, "I'll see her September 4th, or I won’t see her at all."

Trump-Harris face off less likely

The Harris campaign said she is happy to discuss further debates after the Sept. 10 one that "both campaigns have already agreed to."

Trump agreed to the ABC debate in May, but he said that agreement "has been terminated" because he will no longer face President Joe Biden

After an abysmal performance in the debate with Trump held in June, Biden bowed out of the presidential race, endorsing Vice President Harris as the Democratic candidate.

A second debate between Trump and Biden was set to be held on September 10 on ABC News. After Biden dropped out, it was supposed to carry on with Harris in his place.

However, Trump's spokesman, Steven Cheung, said it was "inappropriate" to schedule it before Harris was officially selected as the Democratic nominee. On Friday, Harris secured the delegate votes needed to lock in her Democratic nomination. Biden was never officially selected as the Democratic Party's nominee.

Harris had already confirmed last month that she is prepared for a debate with Trump. She even dared her contender at one of her rallies.

"Well Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face," Harris said at a campaign rally in Atlanta.

tg/rmt (AFP, Reuters)