Trump hails 'phase one' trade deal with China

After 15 months of trade talks between Washington and Beijing, the two sides have "come to a very substantial phase one deal," US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

Trump did not provide details and said the accord has yet to be put in writing. However, the US president said that it would include intellectual property rights and financial services.

The deal prompted the US to suspend a $250 billion tariff hike which was set to go into force next Tuesday. Also, China reportedly pledged to step up buying of farm products.

The US will also consider revoking its currency manipulation designation against China, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Bigger deal coming?

US media reported that the preliminary deal should serve as a stepping stone for a more comprehensive accord which would be signed by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the year.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mnuchin on Friday. Before personally meeting with the Chinese prime minister, Trump tweeted that "[g]ood things" were happening.

"Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days," he wrote. "All would like to see something significant happen!"

The trade war has so far resulted in US tariffs on over $360 billion (€326 billion) of Chinese imports and retaliatory Chinese tariffs on $120 billion (€109 billion) of American goods, mostly farm products. This week, the White House upped the ante by restricting travel for senior Chinese officials and blacklisting 28 Chinese companies over China's persecution of Muslim Uighurs.

Watch video 01:36 Share US-China trade talks resume Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3R0je US-China trade talks resume

More to come...