Trump gets good, bad news in separate legal battles

Jessica Saltz
03/26/2024
March 26, 2024

A New York appeals court has significantly reduced an outstanding bond payment of nearly half a billion dollars for the former US president, but a separate and more controversial case has been given the go-ahead.