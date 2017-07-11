Trump fires top US election security official who contradicted fraud claims

US President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he had fired Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security, was established by the Trump administration in 2018 after accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that Krebs' recent statement defending the security of the recent election was "highly inaccurate."

Trump has so far refused to recognize the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and has repeatedly made unfounded claims of widespread fraud and glitches in voting machines.

CISA and state election officials released a statement last week that said there was "no evidence" of compromised ballots or voting machines, saying the 2020 election was one of the "most secure" in the country's history.

'Honored to serve'

Krebs appeared to confirm his removal from the post in a Tweet on his personal account.

"Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow," he wrote.

CISA is tasked with with securing voting and ballot counting machines from foreign and domestic interference.

Krebs also reportedly angered the White House over a CISA-run website called "Rumor Control" which debunked misinformation about the election.

More to follow...

am/rs (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)