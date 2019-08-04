 Trump fan Cesar Sayoc sentenced for pipe bombs to Democrats | News | DW | 05.08.2019

News

Trump fan Cesar Sayoc sentenced for pipe bombs to Democrats

A man who mailed pipe bombs to Democrats and critics of Donald Trump has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Cesar Sayoc received his sentence two days after another fan of the president killed 22 people in Texas.

Cesar S

A court sentenced a Florida man and avowed Donald Trump supporter to 20 years in prison for sending bombs to Democrats and media. Fifty-seven-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who pleaded guilty to using weapons of mass destruction, began crying when US District Judge Jed Rakoff read the sentence Monday in Manhattan.

Defense lawyer Ian Marcus Amelkin blamed steroidal delusions for Sayoc's crimes. He said his client saw the president as a "father figure" and became obsessed with conspiracy theories about Trump's perceived enemies: "We believe that the president's rhetoric contributed to Mr. Sayoc's behavior."

Watch video 03:00

Bossong: 'Right-wing terrorism is a strategic threat'

Sayoc discovered Trump just as the disgraced former reality show host's political star had begun to rise. He shared images supportive of Trump on social media and posted articles from nationalist and conspiracy-driven websites such as Infowars and Breitbart. In one post he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat, and he reportedly ranted to colleagues about Jews, as well as black and LGBTQ+ people.

Read more: Trump's threat to label Antifa terrorist group triggers row in Germany

He sent pipes stuffed with wires, powder, glass and alarm clocks to former President Barack Obama; former Vice President Joe Biden; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, Bill; Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris; and other high-profile figures. Officials intercepted the devices, which, federal investigators concluded, had no mechanism to trigger explosions and "would not have functioned as designed." The president's allies initially attempted to dissociate the administration from Sayoc until filmmaker Michael Moore released footage of the bomber attending a Trump rally, one month after the inauguration.

Read more: Democrats say El Paso shooter inspired by Trump's racism

    Author: Darko Janjevic


'Not so lost'

Prosecutors sought a life sentence; the defense wanted 10 years plus one month. Assistant US Attorney Jane Kim argued that Sayoc "set out to terrorize people."

Read more: Charlottesville violence reflects Trump America

Amelkin, the defense attorney, said Sayoc, who lived in a van plastered with Trump stickers when he was arrested in 2018, struggled with disabilities, the effects of childhood abuse and social isolation. Sayoc himself expressed remorse shortly before the sentencing. "I am so very sorry for what I did," he said.

Read more: Donald Trump announces withdrawal from UN arms treaty during NRA speech

In a handwritten letter to Judge Rakoff after his guilty plea on 65 counts — including using a weapon of mass destruction, illegal mailing of explosives and making threats — Sayoc called the bombs a "hoax."

Rakoff ruled that Sayoc wished victims "no good, but he was not so lost as to wish them dead — at least not by his own hand."

mkg/kl (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

