 Trump faces deadline for impeachment response ahead of Senate trial | News | DW | 02.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump faces deadline for impeachment response ahead of Senate trial

Former President Donald Trump has until Tuesday to file a response to his impeachment, as Democrats plan out a substantive case for conviction in the Senate.

The article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on a table before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs it in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

The hearing in the Senate will start in one week's time, on February 9

Former President Donald Trump has until Tuesday to submit a formal response to the impeachment charge against him, as the Senate will hold a trial later this month. The former president was impeached in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives on the charge of "Incitement of Insurrection" following the January 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol building. 

If convicted in the Senate trial, senators could then hold another vote to bar Trump from political office in future. Trump has previously hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run by him or an ally, for instance when saying "we will be back in some form" during his outgoing address shortly before Joe Biden's inauguration last month.

President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters prior to boarding Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Trump told supporters his movement would likely return, in some form, on his departure from the White House

Trump given time to prepare legal defense

Although senators were sworn in for the impeachment proceedings last week, the formal trial will not begin until February 9. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, requested the trial be delayed to give Trump time to put together his impeachment defense. 

Trump replaced his legal team over the weekend, hiring lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor. Schoen, a civil rights attorney, has previously represented Trump associate Roger Stone, while Castor previously served as the Acting Attorney General of Pennsylvania. 

Conviction appears unlikely

Trump seems unlikely to be convicted in the Senate, as the votes of 67 senators would be required, a two-thirds majority. Currently, the upper chamber of Congress is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. 

Although all 50 Democrats will likely vote in favor of convicting Trump, the majority of Republican senators see the impeachment trial as unconstitutional, as it is being held after Trump left office. In January, 45 Republican senators voted in favor of a motion that deemed the trial as unconstitutional, with only five Republican senators voting against. 

Democrats plan conviction strategy

Democrats have signaled that they would use a variety of methods to connect Trump to the violent unrest at the Capitol, during which five people died. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently told the MSNBC broadcaster that audio and video material would be used to lay out the case against Trump, along with witness testimony. 

The Democrats could formally announce witnesses in the trial as soon as Tuesday. Schumer previously indicated that the Democrats might not call many witnesses to testify. 

Watch video 05:51

The Day: Trump Impeachment Trial

Censure as an alternative?

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, along with Republican Susan Collins of Maine, have floated the idea of censuring Trump instead. Although a censure resolution does not have the power of a conviction, it would allow the Senate to publicly rebuke the former president. 

A censure resolution may be seen as a less divisive move to deal with Trump. It might also prove more politically palatable for Republican senators, some of whom face tough re-election battles in the 2022 midterms. 

wd/msh (AP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump: 'We will be back in some form'  

Advertisement