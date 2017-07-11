Trump downplays climate concerns over deadly US wildfires

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed the role of climate change in the deadly wildfires that have devastated the western states of California, Oregon and Washington.

Speaking at a briefing in California, Trump rejected arguments by state officials who said that a heating climate was behind the ever-stronger fires.

"It will start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump said.

Trump has blamed poor forest management for the fires. He has also accused local elected officials of neglecting to clear land appropriately.

Wade Crowfoot, the head of the California Natural Resources Agency, urged Trump to recognize climate change and not just forest management as the cause for the wildfires and stressed the need to "work together with that science."

"I wish science agreed with you," Crowfoot said, to which Trump replied: "I don't think science knows, actually."

California Governor Gavin Newsom — who has argued that global warming is the key driver behind the fires — acknowledged the need for better forest management but added that the cause was far bigger.

"The hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting drier," he said. "We submit the science is in and observed evidence is self-evident: that climate change is real and that is exacerbating this," Newsom said.

The blazes that continue to ravage swathes of land across California, Oregon and Washington, have killed at least 35 people since the beginning of summer and have forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

Nearly 5 million acres of land is said to be burned.

Trump a 'climate arsonist', says Biden

A few minutes before the briefing , Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden launched a scathing attack at Trump, calling him a "climate arsonist."

"We need a president who respects science, who understands that the damage from climate change is already here, and, unless we take urgent action, it will soon be more catastrophic," Biden said from his home state of Delaware.

He also pledged to rejoin the Paris climate accord if he emerges victorious in the November election. The former vice president said he would focus on moving the country to sustainable sources of energy.

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Scary' For many San Francisco residents, the skies offered an ominous overtone to the day. The city's renowned Golden Gate Bridge was barely visible from either end. But the local fire department tried to offer a hopeful message when it addressed the city's residents. "We know the smoke, darkness and orange glow is scary," the fire department said in a tweet. "It's going to get better."

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Greatest loss of human lives' Orange skies over San Francisco were a symptom of deadly wildfires burning across northern California. Authorities in Butte County said three people had died as thousands fled their homes. California, Oregon and Washington are struggling to contain devastating wildfires, with Oregon Governor Kate Brown warning it "could be the greatest loss of human lives and property" in the state's history.

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Dark out there' Hours before the San Francisco Giants were to face off the Seattle Mariners, the orange skies made an empty stadium look even bleaker as the smoke blocked out the sun. "The lights were on when I first got here," said athletics manager Bob Melvin. "It has been dark out there all day. I don't have any sunglasses to go out there with today."

California wildfires cast 'scary' orange glow over San Francisco 'Historically unprecedented' Experts have warned that the blazes are laying waste to large swaths of land. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), estimated the fires had burned through more than 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) in the last 24 hours alone. "The unbelievable rates of spread now being observed on these fires is historically unprecedented," he said.



