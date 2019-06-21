 Trump denies rape allegations by US columnist | News | DW | 22.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump denies rape allegations by US columnist

A New York-based advice columnist has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store. Trump has denied the allegation, calling it "fake news" and saying there was no evidence.

President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday denied an accusation by E. Jean Carroll, an advice columnist for Elle fashion magazine, that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

New York Magazine published a first-person account from Carroll in which she describes the encounter with the real estate mogul at a Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996. The allegation is also included in her upcoming book about the "hideous men" the 75-year-old columnist has encountered throughout her life.

Carroll alleges that Trump pushed her up against a dressing room wall, pulled down her tights and assaulted her in an episode that lasted about three minutes. She said that she pushed him off in what she described as a "colossal struggle" and ran from the store.

According to Carroll, there were no attendants in the dressing room area and she did not file a police report with the New York Police Department. She said she did, however, tell two journalist friends, both of whom confirmed the accounts to New York Magazine.

In a statement, Trump called the accusation "fake news" and said there was no evidence of the encounter, adding: "I've never met this person in my life."

In the buildup to the 2016 presidential election, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct, allegations the US president denied. While those cases generally involved unwanted groping and kissing, Carroll alleged forced penetration.

Watch video 02:52

Pittsburgh school offers lessons in respecting women

dv/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Donald Trump: 'I'm totally opposed to domestic violence'

The US president has finally condemned domestic violence after one of his aides resigned over related charges. The Trump administration's handling of Rob Porter's resignation has shaken the White House's upper echelons. (15.02.2018)  

US President Donald Trump bemoans how 'mere' sexual abuse allegations lead to resignations

In a tweet, the US president has questioned whether "due process" still exists after a pair of White House staff resignations. Critics have accused the Trump administration of maintaining a "culture of misogyny." (10.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pittsburgh school offers lessons in respecting women  

Related content

USA Spannungen mit dem Iran | Abschuss der Drohne

Opinion: Donald Trump sets US up for conflict with Iran 21.06.2019

Donald Trump nearly took the Middle East to the brink with airstrikes against Iran. The US president's aggressive stance is sabotaging his professed efforts for peace in the Middle East, DW's Peter Philipp writes.

Spanien Oberster Gerichtshof in Madrid

Spain: "Wolf Pack" given 15 years for rape 21.06.2019

The men had originally been convicted of a lesser charge, prompting mass nationwide protests. After an appeal, the Supreme Court handed them lengthy jail terms for the crime of gang raping a teenager in Pamplona.

Mexiko - Hilfe für Ölkonzern PEMEX - Präsident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico approves trade deal with the US and Canada 20.06.2019

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the ratification as "very good news." US President Donald Trump wants Congress to follow suit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  