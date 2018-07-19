Trump demands Turkey release US Christian pastor Andrew Brunson or face sanctions

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap "large sanctions" on its NATO ally Turkey on Thursday if the government refused to free a detained Christian pastor.

Andrew Brunson, who had been detained by Turkey in October 2016 on terror-related charges, was transferred from prison to house arrest on Wednesday, but Trump took to Twitter to demand that the pastor be freed, writing that, "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"

Trump's threat raised hackles in Ankara, with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shooting back at Trump that it would "never tolerate threats."

Melvut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, tweeted that, "No one dictates [to] Turkey."

A spokesperson for Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalim, added that the US "must understand that it cannot reach desired results by threatening Turkey over an issue which falls within the jurisdiction of our country's independent judiciary."

Trump had previously criticized the pastor's detention, but Thursday's volley of threats escalated the situation. It is the latest spat between the US and Turkey that risk worsening already deteriorating ties between the two military allies.

The US uses bases in Turkey for its military operations across the Middle East, but the two countries have sparred over numerous issues, including Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara sees as a threat to its political stability.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Jovial gestures belie multiple disputes May 16, 2017: Trump welcomes Erdogan to Washington, saying both presidents have a "great relationship" and would make it "even better." Erdogan congratulates Trump on his "legendary" 2016 election win but complains bitterly about US arming of the Kurdish YPG militia, claiming that its inclusion in the US-led campaign against IS in in war-torn Syria provides a cover for Kurdish separatism.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Melee becomes further irritant May 17: As Erdogan ends his visit, Voice of America video footage emerges showing his guards assaulting Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington. A month later, US authorities issue arrest warrants for 12 members of Erdogan's security detail, who had long returned to Turkey. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the assaults breached "legitimate" free speech.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey First anniversary of coup attempt July 15: President Erdogan, his wife Emine and Turkish parliament speaker Ismail Kahraman recall the failed 2016 coup attempt that left some 250 people dead, including Erdogan's campaign manager, Erol Elcok. In a post-coup bid crackdown 50,000 people were arrested, accused of links to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, an Erdogan ally turned rival. Tens of thousands more face job suspensions.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey 'uneasy' about US arming of Kurdish militia August 23: US Defense Secretary James Mattis visits Ankara as the Pentagon stresses US commitment to bilateral relations and "honest dialogue." Mattis had just visited Iraq to assess the anti-IS campaign. Erdogan tells Turkish media that Turkey will thwart any attempt by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to establish a "terror corridor" in northern Syria through to the Mediterranean.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Turkey arrests US consulate employee October 5: Turkish authorities arrest Metin Topuz, a Turkish national employed at the US consulate in Istanbul. He is formally charged with espionage and collaboration in the 2016 coup attempt. The US embassy in Ankara subsequently says it is "deeply disturbed" by the arrest. It's reportedly the second since March, when a Turkish US consulate employee was arrested in Adana.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey US and Turkey suspend their respective visa services October 8-9: The United States suspends its issuance of non-immigrant visa applications to Turkish nationals, saying it has to "reassess" Turkish readiness to respect security at US diplomatic missions. Turkey suspends its visa services for US nationals and summons another staffer at the US consulate in Istanbul.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Attempts to make amends November 6: The US Embassy in Ankara announces that it is reinstating its visa program for Turkish tourists on a "limited" basis after receiving assurances from the government that no employees will be detained "for carrying out official duties." Shortly thereafter, Turkey confirms that it is also resuming visa services for US citizens one day before Prime Minister Yildirim visits Washington.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey At odds over Russian missiles December through May, 2018: The lull in animosity didn't last long. In December, Turkey announced it would buy Russian missiles. The US, which also sells weapons to Turkey, wasn't happy. In May, the US Congress included a provision in a defense bill that would temporarily cut weapons sales to Turkey. Upon learning of the measure, Ankara said it would retaliate.

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey Release the pastor ... or else July 26, 2018: Trump and other White House officials demand that Turkey release Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor who has been detained on terror charges since 2016. Brunson had been moved from prison to house arrest the previous day, but it wasn't enough for Trump, who said Turkey would face "large sanctions" if Brunson didn't go free. Ankara fired back, saying it would "never tolerate threats."



Multiple warnings from Trump officials

The Turkish foreign minister and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had spoken by phone earlier in the day about the matter, Turkish state media reported.

In an overture to Trump's demand, Pompeo had tweeted on Wednesday that moving Brunson to house arrest was "not enough" and that there was no "credible evidence" backing the terror charges against the pastor.

US Vice President Mike Pence also had issued strong words of warning for Turkey prior to Trump's tweet. At a conference on religious freedom in Washington, he said, "Brunson is an innocent man, there is no credible evidence against him."

"Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences," Pence added.

The 50-year-old Brunson ran a Protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir. He was detained on accusations of having carried out activities on behalf of two groups that the Erdogan government considers terrorist organizations.

One is related to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim preacher that Erdogan has said was behind a failed coup against him in 2016. The other is the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a leftist militia that opposes the Erdogan government.

Brunson, a native of the US state of North Carolina, has lived in Turkey for 20 years

NATO and the US also have classified the PKK a terrorist organization.

Brunson has denied the charges. If convicted, he could face up to 35 years in prison. His next hearing is set for October 12.

Following the failed coup, Erdogan has consolidated his political power and cracked down on political dissents, detaining thousands of individuals on similar terror-related charges.

Turkey recently passed a law that strengthens public officials' ability to detain suspects.

The United States under Trump, meanwhile, has made protecting Christians abroad a pillar of its foreign policy.

cmb/bw (dpa, AFP, AP)

