Europe

Trump demands Turkey release US Christian pastor Andrew Brunson or face sanctions

The White House lobbed strong words of warning at its NATO ally over Andrew Brunson, but the Turkish government showed it could play ball, too. Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government said that "no one dictates to Turkey."

Türkei | US-Pastor Brunson in Hausarrest entlassen (picture-alliance/dpa/abaca/Dha/Depo Photos/M. Candan)

US President Donald Trump threatened to slap "large sanctions" on its NATO ally Turkey on Thursday if the government refused to free a detained Christian pastor.

Andrew Brunson, who had been detained by Turkey in October 2016 on terror-related charges, was transferred from prison to house arrest on Wednesday, but Trump took to Twitter to demand that the pastor be freed, writing that, "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!"

Trump's threat raised hackles in Ankara, with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shooting back at Trump that it would "never tolerate threats."

Melvut Cavusoglu, Turkey's foreign minister, tweeted that, "No one dictates [to] Turkey."

A spokesperson for Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalim, added that the US "must understand that it cannot reach desired results by threatening Turkey over an issue which falls within the jurisdiction of our country's independent judiciary."

Trump had previously criticized the pastor's detention, but Thursday's volley of threats escalated the situation. It is the latest spat between the US and Turkey that risk worsening already deteriorating ties between the two military allies.

The US uses bases in Turkey for its military operations across the Middle East, but the two countries have sparred over numerous issues, including Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara sees as a threat to its political stability.

Read more: Turkey strikes back at higher US tariffs

Multiple warnings from Trump officials

The Turkish foreign minister and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had spoken by phone earlier in the day about the matter, Turkish state media reported.

In an overture to Trump's demand, Pompeo had tweeted on Wednesday that moving Brunson to house arrest was "not enough" and that there was no "credible evidence" backing the terror charges against the pastor.

US Vice President Mike Pence also had issued strong words of warning for Turkey prior to Trump's tweet. At a conference on religious freedom in Washington, he said, "Brunson is an innocent man, there is no credible evidence against him."

"Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences," Pence added.

The 50-year-old Brunson ran a Protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir. He was detained on accusations of having carried out activities on behalf of two groups that the Erdogan government considers terrorist organizations.

One is related to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim preacher that Erdogan has said was behind a failed coup against him in 2016. The other is the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a leftist militia that opposes the Erdogan government.

Andrew Brunson waves from a car as he is transferred to house arrest (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/E. Tazegul)

Brunson, a native of the US state of North Carolina, has lived in Turkey for 20 years

NATO and the US also have classified the PKK a terrorist organization.

Brunson has denied the charges. If convicted, he could face up to 35 years in prison. His next hearing is set for October 12.

Following the failed coup, Erdogan has consolidated his political power and cracked down on political dissents, detaining thousands of individuals on similar terror-related charges.

Turkey recently passed a law that strengthens public officials' ability to detain suspects.

The United States under Trump, meanwhile, has made protecting Christians abroad a pillar of its foreign policy.

cmb/bw (dpa, AFP, AP)

Andrew Brunson: US pastor on trial in Turkey on terror charges

Evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson ran a church in the Turkish city of Izmir. He faces two separate terms of 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted. (16.04.2018)  

Cavusoglu: Europe shows 'double standards' over democracy

Turkish-EU relations remain fraught, but Turkey's foreign minister says they need each other. Are their differences becoming impossible to reconcile? Mevlut Cavusoglu meets DW's Tim Sebastian on Conflict Zone. (31.05.2018)  

Turkey: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest

Accused of having terrorist ties, Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. The US has called for his release, while Turkey has suggested a swap for Fethullah Gulen. (25.07.2018)  

US evangelical Pastor Andrew Brunson denied release from Turkish prison

US Congress and President Trump are outraged over pastor Andrew Brunson's detention in Turkey. US President Donald Trump urged Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "do something" for the clergyman's release on Twitter. (18.07.2018)  

Turkish court rules to keep Amnesty official in jail on terrorism charges

The detention of Taner Kilic is "emblematic of what is happening in Turkey today," said the head of Amnesty International. Thousands of people have been detained as part of an effort "to silence critical voices." (21.06.2018)  

Turkey strikes back at higher US tariffs

Turkey is imposing higher tariffs on about 20 US products ranging from sunscreen to cars, the government in Turkey has confirmed. The move comes in retaliation to Washington's duties on imported steel and aluminum. (21.06.2018)  

US, Turkey on collision course in Syria's Manbij

A town in northern Syria is at the center of a potentially explosive dispute between Turkey and the United States. The fate of the US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" and the future map of Syria are at stake. (31.03.2018)  

Turkey ends state of emergency, but eyes tough terror bill

After prolonging the state of emergency seven times, Ankara finally ended the measure introduced after the 2016 coup attempt. However, the state now aims to keep many emergency powers in place with a new anti-terror law. (19.07.2018)  

From ally to scapegoat: Fethullah Gulen, the man behind the myth

Turkey has purged and arrested tens of thousand of people all because of one man blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt: Fethullah Gulen. Who is Turkey's public enemy number one and what do we know about his organization? (06.04.2018)  

The Middle East's complex Kurdish landscape

Conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Turkey have unleashed a tangle of political and military organizations among the Kurds. DW explains who's who in a struggle that is shaping the Middle East. (17.05.2017)  

NATO partners adrift: USA and Turkey

Turkish-US relations have soured despite President Donald Trump's hosting of his "friend" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington in May. DW traces what led to the allies having their worst spat in five decades. (09.10.2017)  

Türkei Aliaga Gerichts- und Gefängniskomplex

Turkey: US pastor Andrew Brunson released from jail and put under house arrest 25.07.2018

Accused of having terrorist ties, Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. The US has called for his release, while Turkey has suggested a swap for Fethullah Gulen.

Andrew Brunson

US evangelical Pastor Andrew Brunson denied release from Turkish prison 18.07.2018

US Congress and President Trump are outraged over pastor Andrew Brunson's detention in Turkey. US President Donald Trump urged Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "do something" for the clergyman's release on Twitter.

Wahlen Türkei - Erdogan erklärt sich zum Sieger

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The sultan of 21st-century Turkey 08.07.2018

Turkey's new presidential system will officially enter into force on Monday. That will give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan powers that no democratically elected leader of Turkey has ever had.

