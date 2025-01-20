Trump declares 'golden age of America' in inaugural address

01/20/2025 January 20, 2025 NATO chief Rutte looks forward to 'peace through strength'

Mark Rutte, the new secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has welcomed Trump's return to the White House, congratulating him on his inauguration.

"Together we can achieve peace through strength — through NATO!" Rutte said, adding that "we will turbo-charge defense spending & production."

Trump has called on NATO allies to up their defense spending, echoing requests made by previous US presidents. However, breaking away from former presidents, Trump, who wants defense spending to climb to to 5% of the GDP, has signalled he is ready to withdraw the US from the alliance, of which he was significantly critical during his first term in office.