Trump declares 'golden age of America' in inaugural address

Trump declares 'golden age of America' in inaugural addressPublished January 20, 2025last updated January 20, 2025
What you need to know
- Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president
- Ceremony in Washington, DC, attended by outgoing President Joe Biden, Argentine President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and others
- Trump vows to issue flurry of executive orders on issues ranging from energy to immigration
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says US ties 'vital' ahead of Trump inauguration
-
Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump, says he is 'open to dialogue'
Below you can read a roundup of the latest developments regarding Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025:
NATO chief Rutte looks forward to 'peace through strength'
Mark Rutte, the new secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has welcomed Trump's return to the White House, congratulating him on his inauguration.
"Together we can achieve peace through strength — through NATO!" Rutte said, adding that "we will turbo-charge defense spending & production."
Trump has called on NATO allies to up their defense spending, echoing requests made by previous US presidents. However, breaking away from former presidents, Trump, who wants defense spending to climb to to 5% of the GDP, has signalled he is ready to withdraw the US from the alliance, of which he was significantly critical during his first term in office.
Italy's Prime Minister Meloni welcomes Trump's return
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Trump on his inauguration. She was among the select few world leaders attending the event.
Meloni said she was confident "that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the partnership between Italy and the US, addressing global challenges together and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples," Meloni said on X.
The Italian prime minister, who heads the country's most right wing government since World War II, vowed that "Italy will always be committed to strengthening the dialogue between the United States and Europe, as an essential pillar for the stability and growth of our communities."
Biden, Harris depart Capitol
Former President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris both left the US Capitol, following the conclusion of the inauguration ceremony.
Both attended the inauguration alongside other former presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Clinton's wife Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, was also there.
US border authorities shut down Biden-era app aiding immigrants
US Customs and Border Patrol on Monday announced the end of a program known as CBP One, designed, among other things, to assist unauthorized migrants entering the US.
As President Donald Trump lauded his "America first" policies and vowed to "defend" the US southern border, authorities shut down the CBP One app that allowed migrants to schedule entry appointments with immigration and customs officials.
Existing appointments made on the app were summarily cancelled as well.
Indian PM Modi congratulates 'dear friend' Trump
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to social media platform X to congratulate his "dear friend" Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.
"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," wrote Modi.
Zelenskyy says Trump Inauguration Day 'day of change' and 'hope'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on his inauguration.
"Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges," Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.
He hailed Trump as "always decisive."
"And the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," Zelenskyy wrote.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his inauguration, which came one day after a ceasefire started in the Gaza Strip, in parallel with the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave since the October 7, 2023, attacks.
"Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania and the American people on your second inauguration as president of the United States," Netanyahu said in a video posted on X.
Trump promises to change Gulf of Mexico's name
In his inauguration speech, Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico.
Instead, it will be renamed to "The Gulf of America," Trump said.
Trump also vowed to "take back" the Panama Canal.
Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Trump
Canada's outgoing prime minister, Justin Trudeau, sent his congratulations to Trump following his inauguration.
"Canada and the U.S. have the world’s most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations," Trudeau said on X.
Trump had threatened steep tariffs targeting Canada.
Trump to 'declare national emergency' at southern border
Trump said in his inauguration speech that he would "declare a national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico, sending troops to the border.
The president vowed to deport "millions and millions" of "criminal aliens."
"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came," he said.
'Golden age of America begins,' Trump says
The newly inaugurated president kicked off his first speech as president in this new term by taking jabs at predecessor Biden's tenure, without naming the former president.
Trump said the "golden age of America begins" with his inauguration.
"From this day on our country will flourish," he said. "We will be the envy of every nation."
Trump takes oath of office
Trump took the oath of office at Capitol on Monday, becoming the 47th President of the United States of America.
The president was welcomed with upon taking the oath.
Vice President JD Vance also took the oath of office prior to Trump.
Berlin must build new relationship with Trump, German conservative lawmaker says
Germany must build a new relationship with newly-elected Trump, said conservative German lawmaker Jürgen Hardt.
Hardt, who is attending the inauguration, spoke to DW's Ines Pohl ahead of the ceremony. He is a member of the German parliament for the opposition conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the CDU/CSU group.
"I think we have to build up a new relation[ship] between Germany and the new president of the United States," Hardt said.
"I think, the field of trade issues and the field of foreign and security policy will be the most important topics on our agenda to talk about with the US government. Therefore, we are here to have contact to the new potential guys in the new government, to keep the contact with senators and congressmen and congresswomen, to be sure that we can do it on the rational basis that we can find win-win situations or solutions for Germany/European Union on the one side and the US on the other side."
Hardt expressed hopes that the new US administration will continue its support to Ukraine.
The conservative lawmaker also said he was "open minded" when it comes to Trump's new term.
"It doesn't help in any way to blame the new president before he is in office, before he gave a speech, before he [takes] decisions," he said.
Not many German politicians are in DC for the event: Hardt and fellow member of the Bundestag Thomas Silberhorn (CSU) chose to attend, as did the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s Beatrix von Storch and Tino Chrupalla.
EU 'looks forward' to working closely with Trump, von der Leyen says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Trump's second term in office, sending him her best wishes.
"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," von der Leyen said on X. She added that together US and EU societies "can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."
"This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership," she said.
Biden pardons family members in final minutes in office
US outgoing President Biden issued an executive grant of clemency to members of his family, minutes before the swearing in of Trump.
The pardon included James Biden, Sara Biden, Valerie Biden, John T. Owens and Francis Biden.
He said the pardon was due to "unrelenting attacks" from Trump and allies.
"Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end," he said.
Biden also commuted the life sentence of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.