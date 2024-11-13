Trump continues appointments with key foreign policy picks

The US president-elect made three key appointments as he is filling key positions in his second administration. The picks shed light on his foreign policy agenda.

US President-elect Donald Trump continued to fill key positions in his second administration on Tuesday.

The new appointments include the US ambassador to Israel and a special envoy for the Middle East.

The Republican leader has put an emphasis on close aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

Former intelligence boss to head CIA

Trump nominated John Ratcliffe to head up the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Ratcliffe, a former Republican congressman from Texas, led the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the final months of Trump's first term.

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our Nation's highest Intelligence positions," Trump said.

He called Ratcliffe a "a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans."

Staunch conservative appointed as ambassador to Israel

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, one of the Republican party's most conservative voices, has been appointed the US' next ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee, a staunch Evangelical conservative, is known for his support for Israel.

He has also voiced his support for the settlements in the West Bank, which considered illegal under international law.

This comes as president-elect Donald Trump has promised to align the US' foreign policy closer to Israel's interests.

In a statement about the nomination, Trump said Huckabee "will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East."

Golf partner appointed Middle East envoy

As his pick for a special envoy to the Middle East, Trump appointed his old friend and golf partner Steven Witkoff.

Witkoff, a Florida real estate investor, is currently the chair of Trump's inaugural committee.

"Steve will be an unrelenting voice for peace, and make us all proud," Trump said on social media.

