Trump confirms 'Islamic State' leader al-Baghdadi killed in US operation

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that US special forces had killed "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria.

"Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," Trump said. "Al-Baghdadi is dead."

"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down," Trump added. Al-Baghdadi detonated a vest laden with explosives when he was cornered in the tunnel. The explosion killed three of his children.

Trump said US intelligence knew about his whereabouts for "a couple of weeks."

"He spent his last moment in utter fear, in panic and dread, terrified of American forces coming down on him," Trump said. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he is gone."

End of an era

Al-Baghdadi rose to notoriety when he announced the creation of a so-called caliphate in Syrian and Iraqi territories captured by his terror group in 2014.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which spearheaded the fight against IS with US backing, claimed to have played an integral part in the intelligence operation leading to al-Baghdadi's killing.

Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Syrian Kurds for their contributions to making the operation successful.

IS has lost most of the territory it captured following several offensives from regional and international actors. Iraq formally declared victory over the group two years ago after liberating Mosul, once considered IS' de facto capital in the country.

More to follow…

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi transformed his militant group into a global terror phenomenon

ls/ng (AP, Reuters)