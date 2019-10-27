Trump confirms 'Islamic State' leader al-Baghdadi killed in US operation

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that US special forces had killed "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria.

"Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," Trump said. "Al-Baghdadi is dead."

"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down," Trump added. Al-Baghdadi detonated a vest laden with explosives when he was cornered in the tunnel. The explosion killed three of his children.

There were no US casualties during the operation.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi transformed his militant group into a global terror phenomenon

'Last moments in utter fear'

US special forces were able to capture critical material about the organization, including information about their origins and future plans, according to Trump.

Trump said US intelligence knew about his whereabouts for "a couple of weeks."

"He spent his last moments in utter fear, in panic and dread, terrified of American forces coming down on him," Trump said. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he is gone."

End of an era

Al-Baghdadi rose to notoriety when he announced the creation of a so-called caliphate in Syrian and Iraqi territories captured by his terror group in 2014.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which spearheaded the fight against IS with US backing, claimed to have played an integral part in the intelligence operation leading to al-Baghdadi's killing.

Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Syrian Kurds for their contributions to making the operation successful.

IS has lost most of the territory it captured following several offensives from regional and international actors. Iraq formally declared victory over the group two years ago after liberating Mosul, once considered IS' de facto capital in the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where did it come from? The "Islamic State" (IS) — also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh — is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it operate? IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Who is fighting back? The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How does it fund itself? One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it carry out attacks? IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

What is the 'Islamic State'? What other tactics does it use? The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How has it impacted the region? IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild. Author: Rachel Stewart



