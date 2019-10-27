Trump confirms 'Islamic State' leader al-Baghdadi killed in US operation

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a special forces operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the US president. His death is considered a crippling blow to the once-influential militant group.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that US special forces had killed "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria.
"Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice," Trump said. "Al-Baghdadi is dead."
"He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down," Trump added. Al-Baghdadi detonated a vest laden with explosives when he was cornered in the tunnel. The explosion killed three of his children.
There were no US casualties during the operation.
'Last moments in utter fear'
US special forces were able to capture critical material about the organization, including information about their origins and future plans, according to Trump.
Trump said US intelligence knew about his whereabouts for "a couple of weeks."
"He spent his last moments in utter fear, in panic and dread, terrified of American forces coming down on him," Trump said. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he is gone."
End of an era
Al-Baghdadi rose to notoriety when he announced the creation of a so-called caliphate in Syrian and Iraqi territories captured by his terror group in 2014.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which spearheaded the fight against IS with US backing, claimed to have played an integral part in the intelligence operation leading to al-Baghdadi's killing.
Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Syrian Kurds for their contributions to making the operation successful.
IS has lost most of the territory it captured following several offensives from regional and international actors. Iraq formally declared victory over the group two years ago after liberating Mosul, once considered IS' de facto capital in the country.
'Incredible disappointment' with Europeans
Trump also said he was not happy with European allies and the fight against IS.
"European nations have been an incredible disappointment," Trump said, referring to EU member states' refusal to repatriate foreign fighters. "If you don't take them back, then I'll drop them on your border and you can have fun capturing them."
Asked whether he would reconsider withdrawing US troops from Syria, Trump said he would not.
ls/ng (AP, Reuters)
