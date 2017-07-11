Trump condemns US Capitol riot as calls grow for his removal

Outgoing US President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday addressing the attacks on the US Capitol in his first post on Twitter since being locked out of his account.

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the lawlessness, violence and mayhem," he said while calling the attack "heinous."

He said the rioters "defiled the seat of democracy" and added: "to those who broke the law, you will pay."

The new statement was in stark contrast to the tone he struck one day prior, where he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Facing mounting pressure to resign and efforts by Democrats to remove him from office early, Trump pledged a smooth transition for President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

"Now Congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he said.

"Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime," he concluded, adding: "our incredible journey is only just beginning."

Incitement of violence

Trump did not acknowledge his role in firing up his supporters and encouraging them to march to the US Capitol on Wednesday.

After a mob of his supporters stormed Capitol Hill, Trump released a now-deleted video where he praised his supporters as "special" and repeated falsehoods about the results of the US presidential election, which led to Twitter blocking him.

Twitter has stated that Trump faces a risk of permanent ban if he continues to violate rules around misinformation and incitement of violence. Facebook and Instagram too have indefinitely suspended his accounts.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters and police clash Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Angry protesters march towards the Capitol Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Forceful entry An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Guns drawn With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Standoff outside the Senate Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking over the Senate After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Invading the Senate chamber A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Taking shelter People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Protesters move in Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures No holding back Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Tear gas against protesters Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Chaos in the Capitol An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures Dispersing protesters Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.



Calls for removal from office

Trump is facing growing calls for his removal ahead of Biden's Inauguration Day on January 20.

One possible method that could be used is the 25th amendment to the US constitution. It allows a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from power if he is unable to discharge his duties. However, such an act would have to be led by the vice president.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are leading appeals for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the amendment.

According to several media reports, Pence opposes using the amendment to remove Trump from office, setting up a potential impeachment showdown.

Pelosi has signaled she would reconvene the House for impeachment proceedings against Trump if Pence and other Cabinet members do not remove him using the 25th amendment.

Democrats the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal and some Republicans have also called for Trump's removal or resignation.

Some senior members of his administration have resigned in the wake of the US Capitol riot as a symbolic gesture against the violence. Senior members include Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

