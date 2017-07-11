 Trump condemns US Capitol riot as calls grow for his removal | News | DW | 08.01.2021

News

Trump condemns US Capitol riot as calls grow for his removal

In his first post since being locked out of Twitter, Trump condemned the "heinous" attack on the US Capitol and pledged a "smooth" transition of power to the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump in a file photo (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Outgoing US President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday addressing the attacks on the US Capitol in his first post on Twitter since being locked out of his account. 

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the lawlessness, violence and mayhem," he said while calling the attack "heinous."

He said the rioters "defiled the seat of democracy" and added: "to those who broke the law, you will pay."

The new statement was in stark contrast to the tone he struck one day prior, where he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Facing mounting pressure to resign and efforts by Democrats to remove him from office early, Trump pledged a smooth transition for President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

"Now Congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power," he said.

"Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime," he concluded, adding: "our incredible journey is only just beginning."

Incitement of violence

Trump did not acknowledge his role in firing up his supporters and encouraging them to march to the US Capitol on Wednesday.

After a mob of his supporters stormed Capitol Hill, Trump released a now-deleted video where he praised his supporters as "special" and repeated falsehoods about the results of the US presidential election, which led to Twitter blocking him.

Twitter has stated that Trump faces a risk of permanent ban if he continues to violate rules around misinformation and incitement of violence. Facebook and Instagram too have indefinitely suspended his accounts. 

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


Calls for removal from office

Trump is facing growing calls for his removal ahead of Biden's Inauguration Day on January 20.

One possible method that could be used is the 25th amendment to the US constitution. It allows a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from power if he is unable to discharge his duties. However, such an act would have to be led by the vice president. 

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are leading appeals for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the amendment. 

According to several media reports, Pence opposes using the amendment to remove Trump from office, setting up a potential impeachment showdown. 

Pelosi has signaled she would reconvene the House for impeachment proceedings against Trump if Pence and other Cabinet members do not remove him using the 25th amendment.

Democrats the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal and some Republicans have also called for Trump's removal or resignation.

Some senior members of his administration have resigned in the wake of the US Capitol riot as a symbolic gesture against the violence. Senior members include Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

tg/rs (AP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Storm on the Capitol: 'Our institutions will survive long after all of this'

Supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the US Capitol in the most violent rejection of Trump's election loss yet. Critics say the president is to blame for the unprecedented disregard for democracy.  

Congress confirms Biden win after day of violence — as it happened

US lawmakers certified Joe Biden's election win after the US Capitol building was stormed by supporters of US President Donald Trump. A total of four people died in the unrest. Catch up on how the events unfolded.  

