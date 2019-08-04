 Trump condemns bigotry, blames video games for mass shootings | News | DW | 05.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Trump condemns bigotry, blames video games for mass shootings

The president said he supported increased mental health assessments to prevent more attacks. He also advocated restricted access to violent video games and stronger criminal punishments for shootings.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the country must "condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy," in an address following two mass shootings over the weekend that left 30 dead in Texas and Ohio.

There have been more than 250 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which counts a mass shooting as any attack in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or wounded.

In his speech, Trump blamed mental illness and violent video games for the propensity of gun violence. He called for stronger mental health assessments in relation to firearms licenses and purchases.

"We vow to act with urgent resolve,"  he said.

Trump blames video games, mental illness

The president said that gun crime would be reduced if "video games that celebrate violence," were more difficult to access, despite the prevalence of mental illness and violent video games in the rest of the world.

He then said that "mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."

Trump further suggested measures like involuntary confinement for the mentally ill in some cases, or the threat of the death penalty, saying this could serve as a deterrent.

The president called the recent attacks in a Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas that was likely motivated by racism and another in Dayton, Ohio, "barbaric...crimes against all humanity."

Residents of Dayton were displeased, however, because the president mistakenly referred to the city of Toledo, Ohio, as the site of the shooting during his address.

Ohio governor's vigil interrupted

Earlier on Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a vigil for the nine killed and 27 injured by a gunman the previous day. His speech was interrupted by protestors chanting for him to "do something" about gun violence.

DeWine has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for his pro-gun stance.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said that unlike in El Paso, where the attacker was likely trying to target a large immigrant population, "we are not seeing any indication of race being a motive" in the shooting that left the 24-year-old assailant's sister and eight others.

es/msh (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Democrats: El Paso shooter inspired by Trump's racism

Donald Trump is considering action to prevent mass shootings after a total of 29 people were killed in attacks in Texas and Ohio. Democratic candidates say the president encouraged the gunman in El Paso, Texas. (05.08.2019)  

Ohio hit by mass shooting hours after El Paso attack

Authorities are trying to establish a motive after a man massacred nine people in Dayton, Ohio, before being shot and killed by police. The gunman could have taken more lives had police not responded within a minute. (04.08.2019)  

Opinion: America's weekend of terror

Nearly 30 people have been shot dead in El Paso and Dayton. Don't expect the violence to end — the US won't tighten its gun laws, and the president continues to sow hatred, says DW Washington correspondent Carla Bleiker. (05.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA Texas | Trauer nach der Schießerei in einem Supermarkt in El Paso

Democrats: El Paso shooter inspired by Trump's racism 04.08.2019

Donald Trump is considering action to prevent mass shootings after a total of 29 people were killed in attacks in Texas and Ohio. Democratic candidates say the president encouraged the gunman in El Paso, Texas.

USA Schießerei in Dayton, Ohio

Ohio hit by mass shooting hours after El Paso attack 04.08.2019

Authorities are trying to establish a motive after a man massacred nine people in Dayton, Ohio, before being shot and killed by police. The gunman could have taken more lives had police not responded within a minute.

USA Anschlag in El Paso

8chan goes dark after US mass shootings 05.08.2019

Perpetrators of mass shootings in the US have used the website to disseminate white nationalist propaganda. A cybersecurity firm has withdrawn its services to 8chan, saying: "They have proven themselves to be lawless."

Advertisement