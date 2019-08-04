Trump condemns bigotry, blames video games for mass shootings

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the country must "condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy," in an address following two mass shootings over the weekend that left 30 dead in Texas and Ohio.

There have been more than 250 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which counts a mass shooting as any attack in which four or more people, excluding the shooter, are killed or wounded.

In his speech, Trump blamed mental illness and violent video games for the propensity of gun violence. He called for stronger mental health assessments in relation to firearms licenses and purchases.

"We vow to act with urgent resolve," he said.

Trump blames video games, mental illness

The president said that gun crime would be reduced if "video games that celebrate violence," were more difficult to access, despite the prevalence of mental illness and violent video games in the rest of the world.

He then said that "mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."

Trump further suggested measures like involuntary confinement for the mentally ill in some cases, or the threat of the death penalty, saying this could serve as a deterrent.

The president called the recent attacks in a Walmart supermarket in El Paso, Texas that was likely motivated by racism and another in Dayton, Ohio, "barbaric...crimes against all humanity."

Residents of Dayton were displeased, however, because the president mistakenly referred to the city of Toledo, Ohio, as the site of the shooting during his address.

Ohio governor's vigil interrupted

Earlier on Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a vigil for the nine killed and 27 injured by a gunman the previous day. His speech was interrupted by protestors chanting for him to "do something" about gun violence.

DeWine has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) for his pro-gun stance.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said that unlike in El Paso, where the attacker was likely trying to target a large immigrant population, "we are not seeing any indication of race being a motive" in the shooting that left the 24-year-old assailant's sister and eight others.

