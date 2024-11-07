Trump comeback overshadows gathering of European leaders

European heads of government acknowledged that ties with the US are too important to put in jeopardy. However, they also pushed for more independence from Washington.

European leaders were meeting in Hungary on Thursday for a planned summit on security issues.

In the wake of the reelection of former US President Donald Trump, the group made statements that were both a stoic message of independence and an acknowledgement of how European countries and the US are inextricably intertwined.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said that the European Union must work to become more self-reliant in terms of economics and security. Despite this, however, she said that both sides "will be better off" if close cooperation continues.

A more independent Europe

With Trump having threatened to increase tariffs on European goods, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stressed that close economic ties benefited everyone.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that with Trump's lack of enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine, it would now fall to Europe to pick up the slack.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo then said that he did not believe Europe had outsourced its security to anyone.

"That the support for Ukraine stands or collapses with the United States is not true -- European countries play a very determining role in that," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the most straightforward in his call for more independence, saying Europe had to defend its own interests.

"Do we want to read the history written by others -- the wars launched by Vladimir Putin, the US election, China's technological or trade choices," Macron asked. "Or do we want to write our own history? I think we have the strength to write it."

EU leaders unconcerned by German government crisis

As for the collapse of Germany's governing coalition, the gathered leaders did not seem to be concerned. Due to Europe's tendency toward coalitions, it is far from unheard of that a government would collapse and fresh elections be required.

De Croo said he did not expect the Berlin crisis to "have much of an impact" internationally.

"Germany, of course, is the economic engine of the European club, but I would not dramatize this. This is part of democracy," De Croo said.

"In democracies, we have elections," von der Leyen said simply, asserting her confidence that Berlin would handle it.

German coalition collapses To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

es/rmt (AFP, dpa)