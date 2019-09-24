 In denial: The spin machine upending the climate consensus | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 09.03.2020

Environment

In denial: The spin machine upending the climate consensus

Climate law rollbacks in the US and Australia have origins in libertarian think tanks that trade in climate denial. Investigative journalists have exposed how one is now trying to strip climate protections in Germany.

USA Trump zum Pariser Klimaabkommen (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

"The Trump administration frequently asked us for advice," James Taylor, chief strategist at US libertarian and climate sceptic think tank, The Heartland Institute, told two journalists posing as PR consultants representing German car and coal companies in late 2019.

"What can we get for €500,000?" one of the bogus young PRs asked, offering an anonymous donation to Heartland on behalf of a large German automotive client.

Taylor soon pitched an anti-climate campaign that drew on Heartland's bona fides helping US President Donald Trump dismantle climate protections.

Heartland has claimed it played a "major role" in Trump's decision to withdraw the world's largest historical greenhouse gas emitter from the Paris climate accord.

Since then, the administration has rolled back the 2015 Clean Power Plan that set strict emissions limits in the lead-up to the Paris climate conference, and which the president — who has claimed that climate change is a Chinese hoax and is pictured above minimizing future warming — called "a relentless war on American energy."

Frontal21 investigative journalists Jean Peters and Katarina Huth looking in a mirror

Journalists Jean Peters und Katarina Huth go undercover as corporate PRs: They were soliciting a climate disinformation campaign by the Heartland institute

Climate rollbacks

In Germany, where car and coal companies are facing diesel bans and a coal phaseout by 2038, Heartland is offering anti-climate communications tools that have seemingly succeeded in tempering or reversing climate policies in the US.

As revealed in The Heartland Lobby report resulting from a joint investigation by non-profit newsroom Correctiv and current affairs TV show, Frontal21, Heartland's proposed anti-climate spin campaign would focus on rolling back "prohibitive climate laws" in Germany. It would also push "diesel instead of electric cars, energy from coal instead of wind turbines, industry growth instead of environmental protection."

The meeting between Taylor and investigative journalists Jean Peters and Katarina Huth of Correctiv took place at a climate sceptic event in the shadows of the COP25 climate conference in Madrid in December.

Peters told DW that Heartland's PR strategist offered two scientists who, if "properly funded," would downplay the health impacts of diesel pollution and coal-fired power plants.

The paid scientists and experts were part of what Peters calls a much broader "strategy of disinformation." This included spreading doubt about the science of man-made climate change; and branding climate activists as hysterical "alarmists," while climate sceptics are pitched as the "rational" actors in the debate.

In line with Heartland's principle of "free-market environmentalism," those advocating for fossil fuel cuts are to be painted as "socialists who want to take away your freedom," according to Peters — repeating a strategy Heartland used to downplay the health risks of tobacco for clients like Philip Morris.

To help get such messages across, Taylor offered the fake PRs the services of a young and upcoming German YouTuber and "influencer," Naomi Seibt.

'Anti-Greta'

The 19-year-old was also in Madrid during the climate denial side-event dubbed the Climate Reality Forum, where she spoke on behalf of Heartland. "These days, what scientists say about climate change isn't really science," she said.

Since her February 28 appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the US, global media has dubbed the self-described "climate realist" as the "anti-Greta," a rising counter to climate activist icon Greta Thunberg. Seibt has embraced the moniker, and during a FOX News interview on the eve of CPAC said that "CO2 emissions are not actually harmful to the planet" while also railing against "climate change propaganda."

Taylor told the undercover journalists that Seibt, whose YouTube videos are now generating upward of 150,000 views, would reiterate "buzzwords" and talking points on behalf of their client.

Seibt is affiliated with Germany's far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party — the country's third largest — that has ramped up its climate denialism in recent times. It has also promoted coal and diesel and demonized renewables.

"The amount of [AfD] social media posts attacking climate solutions has tripled over the last year, with Greta Thunberg being one of the most frequent targets," said Stella Schaller, project manager at adelphi, a Berlin-based environment and development think tank.

Schaller notes that the AfD gets most of its climate talking points from shadowy German climate sceptic association, the European Institute for Climate and Energy (EIKE), whose funding sources are undisclosed. The Heartland Institute, which received funding from Exxon Mobil and the Koch Foundation in the past but now funnels most donations through a dark money foundation, runs an annual climate denial conference in Munich with EIKE, which is where the Correctiv journalists first met James Taylor.

Read moreHow right-wing nationalism fuels climate denial

Outsized influence

In Australia, climate disinformation campaigns with Heartland links have also helped to depress support for climate action and roll back protections.

Nearly a decade ago, Australia instituted a carbon price and a tax on mining industry profits that made it a climate leader. But both those policies were repealed in 2014 following a misinformation campaign headed by Australia's incoming conservative prime minister, Tony Abbott — a poster boy for the Heartland Institute and a speaker at climate sceptic conferences who fearmongered about a "carbon tax." Six years later, Australia is ranked last in climate policy among developed nations.

According to Australian scientist, author and climate analyst Ketan Joshi, a watershed moment in this reversal came in 2011 when Britain's arch climate denier, Lord Christopher Monckton, told mining industry leaders that Australia needed a news outlet akin to Rupert Murdoch-owned Fox News in the US to fight "bogus" climate science. Monckton also spoke at the Madrid climate sceptic conference in December. 

Murdoch's Sky News soon became that voice, says Joshi, the news channel hiring vocal climate sceptics as regular political pundits who call out "global warming rubbish." Their voices also echo across Murdoch publications that make up around 70% of the print media market in Australia. 

Naomi Seibt inevitably took her bow on Sky last week, telling viewers that Fridays for Future rallies in Germany had been infiltrated by radical anti-fascist protesters. Billed as the "anti-Greta sensation," she also claimed that "Greta Thunberg never talks about the science," and that climate alarmism will lead to "energy poverty." This despite Thunberg's now famous entreaty to "listen to the scientists." 

'Instilling doubt'

"It's not about the science," says Joshi. "It's about instilling doubt, it's about making people distrust information that they receive — even if it's from a trustworthy source." 

Back in Madrid, Taylor also offered the PRs the services of another young YouTuber, his daughter Tiffany. Her latest video argues that climate change has increased rainfall in Australia, and that the recent megafires were primarily caused by arsonists.

The discredited theory that arson was to blame for the intensity of Australia's unprecedented bushfire season was pushed globally by climate deniers fighting back against the consensus that global heating is the culprit. Donald Trump, Jr, for example, helped the arsonist meme go viral by tweeting about an "exclusive" in Rubert Murdoch's The Australian newspaper that promoted the debunked theory.  

The Heartland Lobby investigation aims to highlight the source of such obfuscation — or as Stella Schaller puts it, the ease with which companies "purchase pseudo-experts, fake news and targeted misinformation on climate change" — to ensure that climate protection rollbacks do not happen in Germany.

But the truth may be no antidote to anti-climate PR. "Fear and hope are often stronger than knowledge," Peters says.

  • German environment protesters wear face masks with the date 2038 written on them
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    January: Germany sets coal end date

    After lengthy talks, a government-appointed commission announces Germany plans to stop producing energy from coal-fired plants by 2038. Climate campaigners say it's too little, too late. Germany currently generates nearly 40% of its electricity from coal and has failed to meet targets set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The anticipated phaseout cost: €40 billion ($44 billion).

  • Himalayan mountains, with Mount Everest lit up by the sun
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    February: On thin ice

    After a five-year study, scientists warn two-thirds of glaciers in the Hindu-Kush-Himalayan region could melt by 2100 if global carbon emissions are not cut. Meltwater from the area, home to Mount Everest, feeds into 10 of the world's most important river systems. Water shortages would cripple food and energy production in eight countries, directly or indirectly affecting nearly 2 billion people.

  • Residents of Beira walk through flooded streets with bags on their heads
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    March: Cyclone Idai batters Africa

    "One of the deadliest storms on record in the Southern Hemisphere" — according to the UN — hits low-lying Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, killing nearly 1,000 people and causing widespread damage. Vast swaths of farmland are flooded, bringing disease and food shortages. Six weeks later, another cyclone strikes. Some 62 million people were affected by extreme weather in 2018, says the WMO.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters glue themselves to a train in London
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    April: Disorder and disruption

    Extinction Rebellion causes more than a week of travel chaos in London with disruptive, colorful protests across the British capital. In the UK and around the world, the activist group's rallies make headlines throughout the year as they promote radical political, economic and social change to avert the worst effects of global warming. Critics call their plans to abandon fossil fuels unrealistic.

  • Fridays for Future protest, featuring a green European Union placard
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    May: Green revolution sweeps Europe

    At the EU elections, voter turnout is up — and populist and environmentalist parties make big gains. European Green parties win 74 seats in the 751-member European Parliament. The German Greens take more than 20% of the vote, their best-ever results. Frans Timmermans is chosen as the European Commission's new climate chief, with the bloc aiming to cut carbon emissions by at least 55% by 2030.

  • German environmental protesters face off with police at Garzweiler
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    June: Climate protests target coal

    Thousands of protesters descend on Garzweiler, one of Germany's biggest open-pit coal mines near Cologne, protesting plans to expand at the expense of nearby old-growth forest. Meanwhile, an estimated 40,000 people from across Europe march through Aachen to campaign for more climate action. Over the Channel, the UK parliament becomes the first in the world to declare a symbolic climate emergency.

  • The sun shines from a blue sky on a mowed meadow
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    July: It's getting hot

    Much of Europe suffers through an intense heat wave, with temperatures breaking 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) across the continent — smashing records set just weeks earlier. People are advised to limit time spent outdoors, while travelers face delays due to speed restrictions on superheated railway tracks. Climate monitoring agencies report July as the hottest month on record.

  • A Brazilian farmer and a dog walk through a burnt area of the Amazon rainforest
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    August: Amazon on fire

    The number of forest fires in the Amazon surges to its highest point since 2010, and thousands of firefighters are deployed to put out the blaze. President Jair Bolsonaro blasts a global outcry that not enough is being done to protect the world's largest tropical rainforest, insisting on Brazil's sovereign right. Previously, he blamed rainforest protections for hindering economic development.

  • Greta Thunberg and Donald Trump faces on a placard at an environmental protest in Italy
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    September: Thunberg vs. Trump

    Teen activist Greta Thunberg, who inspired Fridays for Future protests worldwide, blasts world leaders at the United Nations for "failing to act" on the climate crisis. "Change is coming, whether you like it or not." As millions of young people join marches around the world, leaders from more than 70 countries commit to carbon neutrality by 2050 — but not China, Russia, India, Japan or China.

  • Youth climate activist Hanna Edenshaw in Vancouver
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    October: Climate in court

    Local groups, cities and young people around the world increasingly take their climate concerns to court in 2019. Just this month: a group of 15 youths (above) sues the Canadian government for violating their fundamental rights with policies that fail to curb CO2 emissions. Over in Germany, a court rejects a lawsuit by three farming families against Berlin's failed climate mitigation efforts.

  • Two tourists snap a selfie in a flooded St. Mark's Square
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    November: Rising waters

    Venice is hit by exceptional floods, with water levels topping 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) three times in one week — the worst flooding since records began in 1872. Famed monuments and museums, including St. Mark's Basilica and the crypt, are inundated. Undeterred tourists, however, continue to snap selfies. Meanwhile, Oxford English Dictionary names "climate emergency" its word of the year.

  • An aircraft passes the rising sun (picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)
    More

    2019: Climate protests take center stage as the world burns

    December: 'Our war against nature must stop'

    As world leaders meet in Madrid for the COP25 climate conference, the head of the UN says the world is rapidly approaching the "point of no return." An EU report says the environmental situation has worsened, with the bloc likely to miss 2030 carbon reduction targets. Reacting to climate concerns, the European Parliament declares a "climate emergency" and the EU Commission lays out its Green Deal.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


