07/16/2024

Donald Trump has chosen the 39-year-old Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate. The former Silicon Valley venture capitalist rose to fame for his best-selling memoir about growing up in rural, working-class America. Once a vocal critic of Trump, he has since become a loyal ally. DW News spoke about Vance with Thomas Gift, the director of the Centre on US Politics at University College London.