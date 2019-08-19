 Trump cancels Denmark trip over Greenland snub | News | DW | 21.08.2019

News

Trump cancels Denmark trip over Greenland snub

The US leader gave Denmark the cold shoulder after the Nordic country dismissed the idea of selling Greenland. The move comes two days after Trump said striking a deal on the island was not a top priority.

Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Brandon)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is canceling an official visit to Denmark after the Nordic country rebuffed his idea of buying Greenland

The decision comes two days after he confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland — a semi-autonomous Danish territory and the world's largest island. But the US leader also said buying it was not a top priority.

Read more: Donald Trump's ice-cold Greenland calculus

  • True colour satellite image of the Earth showing Greenland

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    Record holder

    Greenland holds a number of world records. It is the world's largest island, the least densely populated territory on Earth, and home to the only permanent ice sheet outside Antarctica. Most of its 56,000 residents are Inuit, descendants of those who migrated there from what is now Canada in the 13th century.

  • Snow covered mountains rise above the harbour and town of Tasiilaq

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    Home rule

    Greenland was granted home rule by Denmark in 1979. In 2008, Greenlanders voted in favor of an act that granted their government even more power. Before being a Danish territory, Greenland has also been under the Norwegian crown, and was even briefly claimed by Portuguese explorers in 1499.

  • Santa's mailbox in Greenland

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    The North Pole

    Seen here in the capital, Nuuk, where about one third of Greenlanders live, is "Santa's mailbox." Thousands of letters addressed to St.Nicolas were delivered here every around Christmas each year. Some volunteers even sent handwritten responses to as many children as they could, until the mailbox was forced to close in 2018.

  • Sea ice meets land as seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft along the Upper Baffin Bay coast

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    Melting ice

    Greenlanders were among the first to feel the affects of climate change, both from rising sea levels and melting arctic ice. Recently, scientists recorded a massive ice melt on the island that hadn't been predicted to occur until 2070. If the all of Greenland's ice disappears, sea levels will rise 23 feet, destroying massive amounts of coastal areas worldwide.

  • A sign showing muskoxen

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    The mighty muskox

    A sign in Greenland warns travels to be aware of passing muskoxen, famous for the intense odor sometimes by males. They are native only to Greenland, northern Canada, and Alaska. After centuries of declining populations due to overhunting, muskoxen have recently been making a comeback due to new hunting restrictions.

  • Seal hunting

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    Tens of thousands of seals killed annually

    Much of Greenland's economy is dependent on fishing. One controversial form of fishing that is still allowed is seal hunting, often done by shooting seals that are sitting on ice sheets. Although it is widely accepted that the killing of seals could lead to extinction and other disasters for the ecosystem, some rural Greelanders entirely depend on hunting seals for their livelihood.

  • Dogsledding in Greenland

    This is Greenland: the world's largest island

    Alternative transportation

    In some parts of Greenland, there are no roads, and locals must use dog sleds to get from village to village or to the sea. Snowmobiles must be important and are too expensive for many villagers.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Trump tweeted on Tuesday, "Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time."

"The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!"

Trump on Sunday also tweeted out a doctored photo of Greenland with a Trump tower imposed, joking that he would not do build one of his trademark buildings in Greenland. 

'Absurd discussion'

During a visit to Greenland on Sunday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the idea of selling the Arctic island was an "absurd discussion." She told reporters: “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland is Greenlandic. I persistently hope that this is not something that is seriously meant.”

Trump was scheduled to visit Copenhagen on Sept. 2-3 for meetings with Frederiksen and Greenland's premier, Kim Kielsen.

The US leader's visit to Poland is still expected to go ahead at the end of August. 

stb/kl (Reuters, AP)

Watch video 02:01

How crazy is Donald Trump's scheme to buy Greenland?

