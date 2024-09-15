Trump campaign says he is 'safe' after shots fired near him

The presidential campaign team of Donald Trump reported "gunshots in his vicinity," though it was not clear if the shots were targeted at the former president.

Shots were fired near Donald Trump, his team reported on Sunday, in the US state of Florida.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said a statement from Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

The shots were reportedly fired close to the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach. The US Secret Service said it was investigating and confirmed that the incident took place shortly before 2 p.m. "The former president is safe," the Secret Service confirmed.

It was not immediately clear if the gunfire was targeted at the Republican presidential nominee and the campaign did not provide any details.

But US tabloid news outlet New York Post reported that two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club and that Trump "was never in danger."

Increased security after assassination attempt

Two months ago, the former US president was shot during an assassination attempt, while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. A sniper bullet grazed Trump's ear.

As a result, his campaign stepped-up security, including barricading Trump Tower in New York with a lineup of dump trucks to create a barrier outside the building.

At outdoor rallies, the former president now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

